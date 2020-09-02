Looking for a new leafy friend? These online indoor plant shops are the perfect place to start your search.
Our obsession with houseplants shows no signs of slowing for the rest of 2020, and it’s hardly surprising. Besides the fact that they look bloody fantastic in every size, shape and style of home, they’re also pretty great for our wellbeing and can even purify our air. And thanks to the world of online delivery, becoming a plant parent is easier than ever.
Across the country there are a number of brilliant independent plant shops and boutiques offering options for every kind of plant parent, so you won’t be stuck for choice when it comes to shopping for your next leafy friend.
And if you’re not sure what plant would work best for your living space, we’ve got you covered. Whether you want a bit of greenery to adorn your working from home desk space or need a hanging plant to add some dimension your living room, our houseplant guides will help you find the perfect plant for your situation.
We’ve even got a guide to taking care of your plants once you get them home, to ensure that they thrive in their new environment, and various edits of on-trend plant pots to give your new plant a stylish edge.
From the cacti and succulents of Prick to the minimalistic vibe of House of Kato, here’s our pick of 13 of the best online plant shops to shop from now.
Cuemars
If you’re looking for a plant shop with an Instagram-esque aesthetic, look no further than Cuemars, a conscious lifestyle store in London. Packed full with contemporary clothing, lifestyle and homeware goods alongside a large range of houseplants, it’s a one-stop shop for all things green, sustainable living.
The Stem
This new online garden centre is all about sustainability. Alongside providing a great range of houseplants to suit a variety of needs, The Stem uses no plastic packaging, and all deliveries are made in electric vans. They currently only deliver in London, though, so make sure to check your postcode is included.
Conservatory Archives
If you’re looking to buy a plant and planter all at once, Conservatory Archives is the place to shop. The east London brand boasts two physical plant shops in London, but their online store is just as good. With their beautiful tropical plant selection and wide variety of unique planter styles, it’s hard not to want everything on their website.
House of Kato
This online houseplant store based in west London is the perfect place to shop if you’re looking to achieve a minimalist aesthetic. Whether you’re looking for a big leafy plant or something small to pop on your desk, House of Kato has something for every taste.
Prick
This boutique shop in east London is the city’s first dedicated cacti and succulent store. Founded by Gynelle Leon, Prick’s accompanying online shop offers plenty of unique cacti and succulents to fit any space or budget – and their signature terracotta pots make the perfect addition to any room.
And if you fancy learning more about cacti and succulents, Prick even has its own book!
Leaf Envy
Leaf Envy is a plant shop based in Hackney Downs, London that promises to make plant parenthood simple. How, you ask? Besides the fact that they’ve got a handy plant quiz to match you with the perfect plant, their website is also sorted into useful categories such as ‘pet friendly’ and ‘hard to kill’. And if that’s not enough to get you on board, their promotional shots feature some seriously cute dogs.
Beards & Daisies
Beards & Daisies’ sleek website is all we ever wanted from an online plant shop. With a wide range of plants (and a selection of sizes for each one), there’s plenty to love about this one. You can also get standard delivery for free – so you can shop to your heart’s content.
Root House Plants
Root House Plants is an independent plant shop from Liverpool which sells a selection of luscious and affordable houseplants. The best bit? Each of their plants come with full care guides and after-sale support, meaning you’ll never have to worry about whether you’re taking proper care of your leafy friend.
Patch Plants
This London-based online plant shop is recognisable for it’s sleek, modern website and their variety of funny plant nicknames (their Kentia Palm is called “Big Ken”, for example). With free standard deliveries on orders over £50, each of Patch’s plants are hand-delivered to their customers to ensure that they’re top quality. They also offer a wide range of plant care videos too, to ensure your leafy friend stays happy and healthy.
Happy Houseplants
Happy Houseplants prides itself on helping people to create beautiful living spaces, and their plants are seriously gorgeous. Every plant on the site is chosen and loved by one of the people behind the site, so you know that every one is perfectly suited to the space they’re advertised for. In non-lockdown times they deliver each of their plants by hand, and even offer home consultation services if you want some help picking out the perfect plant for your space.
Hortology
Hortology offers such a wide range of plants, pots and accessories that it’s easy to lose yourself for hours on their website. They even offer a range of edits to help you find exactly what you’re looking for – from “retro and classic plants” to “easy-care indoor plants” and “air purifying plants,” you’re sure to find what you’re looking for.
Waitrose Garden
Waitrose’s plant and gardening brand Waitrose Garden is a great source for a variety of different houseplants – especially if you’re looking for something on the larger side. We’ve got our eye on this 1.7m tall swiss cheese plant: throw this in the corner of a dark and dreary room and you’ll be the envy of the neighbourhood.
Crocus
Online gardening retailer Crocus sells a selection of amazing indoor and outdoor plants, so you’ve got plenty of options to choose from. Even better, they sell lots of their plants in different sizes, so you can tailor your purchase based on the space you’re looking to fill.
