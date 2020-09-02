Our obsession with houseplants shows no signs of slowing for the rest of 2020, and it’s hardly surprising. Besides the fact that they look bloody fantastic in every size, shape and style of home, they’re also pretty great for our wellbeing and can even purify our air. And thanks to the world of online delivery, becoming a plant parent is easier than ever.

Across the country there are a number of brilliant independent plant shops and boutiques offering options for every kind of plant parent, so you won’t be stuck for choice when it comes to shopping for your next leafy friend.