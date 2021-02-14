If you’re a plant lover whose only available space is on their windowsill, you’ll know how hard it can be to buy new plants for your home. Take a look through any plant shops catalogue and you’ll see what we mean – many of the most popular plants available these days require ‘indirect’ or ‘filtered’ light.

While some windowsills do afford indirect light depending on the time of day, some will expose your plants to direct sunlight, which can be detrimental to plants which originate from forest-like areas, where they’re used to growing in dappled or shaded areas.

However, while the windowsill may not suit all plants, there are some plants which will love this spot. Although you’ll have to make sure they don’t get too hot during the summer months, many plants will thrive under the bright, direct sunlight they’ll find near the window.