No matter how experienced you are, looking after plants can be a tricky business. While most plants will need a combination of light, soil and water to survive, learning how to get the balance right – and tailoring your care routine to suit your plants’ needs – isn’t always easy, especially if you’re dealing with a plant that is particularly sensitive.

As a result, it’s not uncommon for plants to face problems such as brown-tipped leaves and wilting foliage, especially when you first buy them and you’re getting to know their likes and dislikes.