Polka dots are a classic print which has been loved across fashion and art for decades, from Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrara’s 1980s designs to the vibrant work of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

Despite being one of the most popular patterns in the world, it’s often been overlooked for homeware, but now it’s having its moment in the sun - and we here at Stylist HQ are loving it.

Thanks to its simplicity, polka dots often blend well with almost any interior style while also subtly standing out making it the perfect print to work all year round.

You can update your space with something small like a vase with fresh flowers to bring nature inside or, if you’re looking for something bolder with a little more intensity, why not try bright or clashing colours like pinks, greens and blues?

Adding a little je ne sais quoi to your home has never been easier than with one on-trend investment polka dot homeware piece. Here is a curated list of some of the best polka dot picks, so you can add these playful accents all over your interiors.