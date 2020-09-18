All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Dressing up your interiors with polka dots for summer has never been so easy.
Polka dots are a classic print which has been loved across fashion and art for decades, from Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrara’s 1980s designs to the vibrant work of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.
Despite being one of the most popular patterns in the world, it’s often been overlooked for homeware, but now it’s having its moment in the sun - and we here at Stylist HQ are loving it.
Thanks to its simplicity, polka dots often blend well with almost any interior style while also subtly standing out making it the perfect print to work all year round.
You can update your space with something small like a vase with fresh flowers to bring nature inside or, if you’re looking for something bolder with a little more intensity, why not try bright or clashing colours like pinks, greens and blues?
Adding a little je ne sais quoi to your home has never been easier than with one on-trend investment polka dot homeware piece. Here is a curated list of some of the best polka dot picks, so you can add these playful accents all over your interiors.
La Redoute interieurs Ava Berber-style round rug in polka dot
This simple design will add a subtle flair to your home, thanks to the black polka dot design on a white background, combining minimalist and elegant graphics on this Berber-style rug.
Shop La Redoute interieurs Ava Berber-style round rug in polka dot, £75
ferm LIVING dot tufted pouffe
If you’re looking for an extra seating option that doesn’t take up too much space, this ferm LIVING pouffe should be on your wishlist.
Shaped around a padded centre filled with thermoballs for comfort; it’s covered with durable and organic cotton canvas, with tufted polka dots made from recycled plastic bottle yarn. Chic and sustinable.
Vaisselle genie in a bottle vase
Add some colour and texture to your ceramics collection with this Vaisselle vase.
Handmade and hand-painted in Andalusia, Spain, this vase is shaped using traditional time-honoured techniques and features a chic polka dot design in a pastel palette
Shop Vaisselle genie in a bottle vase at Liberty London, £75
Willows & Co spotted rounded mug
Add some cheeriness to your kitchenware with this rounded mug which features a pastel dot design.
Matalan appletree boutique white dot garden 100% cotton duvet cover
Instil a sense of calm in your bedroom with this dreamy duvet, made of 100% cotton and featuring a textured polka dot design in a white and navy colourway.
Shop Matalan appletree boutique white dot garden 100% cotton duvet cover, £35.00 to £50.00
Dunelm Dottie polka cushion
Bring some patterns into your space with this polka cushion, which is filled with plump polyester for added fullness and maximum comfort.
Eleanor Bowmer Melamine serving tray
Serve a loved one a hot cup of tea on this vibrant serving tray from Eleanor Bowmer.
The tray is made of high-quality and durable melamine and features Bowmer’s iconic Dalmatian print with a contrasting Pastel pink outer rim.
Oliver Bonas Emilee blue ceramic desk & table lamp
Whether placed on your desk or bedside table, this ceramic lamp will be the perfect accent to any space, thanks to its open bulb style and blue spot design.
Shop Oliver Bonas Emilee blue ceramic desk & table lamp, £45
Lust Home spot the difference wallpaper in vibrant green
Wallpaper is all the rage right now with people ditching paint in favour of bold wallpaper designs - and this contemporary take on polka dots is the perfect place to start
Shop Lust Home spot the difference wallpaper in vibrant green, £40
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Lollie King
Home and interiors
Aquatic-inspired lighting is the mini homeware trend making waves this summer
Home and interiors
Lilac interiors dominated Milan Design Week – 11 home buys we love
Home and interiors
9 jute home accessories that will add a boho feel to your space
Home and interiors
This shade of blue is taking over Pinterest – 9 ways to add it into your home