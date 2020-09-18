polka dot homeware collage

Best home decor 2022: 11 polka dot homeware pieces that are on our interior’s wishlist

Dressing up your interiors with polka dots for summer has never been so easy.

Polka dots are a classic print which has been loved across fashion and art for decades, from Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrara’s 1980s designs to the vibrant work of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

Despite being one of the most popular patterns in the world, it’s often been overlooked for homeware,  but now it’s having its moment in the sun - and we here at Stylist HQ are loving it.

Thanks to its simplicity, polka dots often blend well with almost any interior style while also subtly standing out making it the perfect print to work all year round.

 You can update your space with something small like a vase with fresh flowers to bring nature inside or, if you’re looking for something bolder with a little more intensity, why not try bright or clashing colours like pinks, greens and blues?

Adding a little je ne sais quoi to your home has never been easier than with one on-trend investment polka dot homeware piece. Here is a curated list of some of the best polka dot picks, so you can add these playful accents all over your interiors. 

  • La Redoute interieurs Ava Berber-style round rug in polka dot

    La Redoute interieurs Ava Berber-style round rug in polka dot
    Polka dot homeware: La Redoute interieurs Ava Berber-style round rug in polka dot

    This simple design will add a subtle flair to your home, thanks to the black polka dot design on a white background, combining minimalist and elegant graphics on this Berber-style rug. 

    Shop La Redoute interieurs Ava Berber-style round rug in polka dot, £75

    BUY NOW

  • ferm LIVING dot tufted pouffe

    ferm LIVING dot tufted pouffe
    Polka dot homeware: ferm LIVING dot tufted pouffe

    If you’re looking for an extra seating option that doesn’t take up too much space, this ferm LIVING pouffe should be on your wishlist.

    Shaped around a padded centre filled with thermoballs for comfort; it’s covered with durable and organic cotton canvas, with tufted polka dots made from recycled plastic bottle yarn. Chic and sustinable.

    Shop ferm LIVING dot tufted pouffe at Dot Maison, £79.20

    BUY NOW

  • Vaisselle genie in a bottle vase

    Vaisselle genie in a bottle vase
    Polka dot homeware: Vaisselle genie in a bottle vase

    Add some colour and texture to your ceramics collection with this Vaisselle vase.

    Handmade and hand-painted in Andalusia, Spain, this vase is shaped using traditional time-honoured techniques and features a chic polka dot design in a pastel palette

    Shop Vaisselle genie in a bottle vase at Liberty London, £75

    BUY NOW

  • Willows & Co spotted rounded mug

    Willows & Co spotted rounded mug
    Polka dot homeware: Willows & Co spotted rounded mug

    Add some cheeriness to your kitchenware with this rounded mug which features a pastel dot design.

    Shop Willows & Co spotted rounded mug, £5.50

    BUY NOW

  • Matalan appletree boutique white dot garden 100% cotton duvet cover

    Matalan appletree boutique white dot garden 100% cotton duvet cover
    Polka dot homeware: Matalan appletree boutique white dot garden 100% cotton duvet cover

    Instil a sense of calm in your bedroom with this dreamy duvet, made of 100% cotton and featuring a textured polka dot design in a white and navy colourway.

    Shop Matalan appletree boutique white dot garden 100% cotton duvet cover, £35.00 to £50.00

    BUY NOW

  • Dunelm Dottie polka cushion

    Dunelm Dottie polka cushion
    Polka dot homeware: Dunelm Dottie polka cushion

    Bring some patterns into your space with this polka cushion, which is filled with plump polyester for added fullness and maximum comfort.

    Shop Dunelm Dottie polka cushion, £12

    BUY NOW

  • Eleanor Bowmer Melamine serving tray

    Eleanor Bowmer Melamine serving tray
    Polka dot homeware: Eleanor Bowmer Melamine serving tray

    Serve a loved one a hot cup of tea on this vibrant serving tray from Eleanor Bowmer.

    The tray is made of high-quality and durable melamine and features Bowmer’s iconic Dalmatian print with a contrasting Pastel pink outer rim.

    Shop Eleanor Bowmer Melamine serving tray, £20

    BUY NOW

  • Oliver Bonas Emilee blue ceramic desk & table lamp

    Oliver Bonas Emilee blue ceramic desk & table lamp
    Polka dot homeware: Oliver Bonas Emilee blue ceramic desk & table lamp

    Whether placed on your desk or bedside table, this ceramic lamp will be the perfect accent to any space, thanks to its open bulb style and blue spot design.

    Shop Oliver Bonas Emilee blue ceramic desk & table lamp, £45

    BUY NOW

  • Lust Home spot the difference wallpaper in vibrant green

    Lust Home spot the difference wallpaper in vibrant green
    Polka dot homeware: Lust Home spot the difference wallpaper in vibrant green

    Wallpaper is all the rage right now with people ditching paint in favour of bold wallpaper designs - and this contemporary take on polka dots is the perfect place to start

    Shop Lust Home spot the difference wallpaper in vibrant green, £40

    BUY NOW

