From vintage pop culture icons emblazoned on cushions to vases inspired by female empowerment, these nine items will do more than just sit pretty in your home.
As the drab autumn weather kicks in, adding a bold pop of colour to your home is essential – and why not go for something inspired by moments in popular culture?
Whether it’s Friends-inspired kitchenware or bold pop art, these pieces will be a striking addition to your home and will become the ultimate conversation starter among guests.
America neon cushion
Americana meets home decor with this neon cushion from Andrew Martin. Designed with iconic pop culture imagery, from the Coca Cola logo to Mickey Mouse, this cushion is the perfect splash of colour for any sofa or armchair.
On air neon sign
Create a chilled ambience with this luminous on-air neon sign. Sitting in a transparent acrylic box, the ‘On Air’ text is illuminated in a bright neon red and is sure to draw attention from guests.
Girl power comic book pop art pink fun cool duvet cover
Let your girl power shine through with this punchy duvet cover from Thisisnotme. Complete with sharp, vivid prints in an ultra-soft material, you’ll never want to go back to muted colours after sleeping with this.
Shop This Is Not Me Girl power comic book pop art pink fun cool duvet cover on Society 6, £64.23
Friends glass Central Perk biscuit barrel
Friends-lovers will appreciate this biscuit barrel adorned with the iconic Central Perk motif.
Shop Friends glass Central Perk biscuit barrel on Truffle Shuffle, £19.99
Neon Wallpaper
This neon wallpaper is the definition of go bold or go home – and no one will be able to ignore this super-wide wallpaper full of icons from popular culture throughout the decades, including Kurt Cobain, JFK, Madonna and Wonder Woman.
Girl Power small arm vase
Decorate your home with Doiy’s Girl Power vase, which is intricately hand-painted with matte finishing and shaped in the form of a woman’s hand to represent female empowerment.
Finished with painted red nails, this ceramic vase serves as a stylish symbol of strength and self-love.
Art for the home tropical neon love canvas wall art
Add colour to your walls with this bright tropical wall art design. Featuring neon typography surrounded by tropical palm leaves, this will create a statement within the home.
Shop Art for the home tropical neon love canvas wall art at UFurnish, £35
Audrey Lee year of women mug
Drink from this empowering mug designed by illustrator Audrey Lee, which features the profiles of a diverse group of women standing as a united force and is a celebration of women everywhere.
Indie prints mixtape wall art
Music is an integral part of our lives and popular culture – so why not celebrate that through your wall art!
This Urban Outfitters print includes a classic cassette tape design and will add a nostalgic element to your home.
Shop Urban Outfitters Indie prints mixtape wall art at UFurnish, £39
