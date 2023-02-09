Whether you’re looking for your next investment buy or want an attention-grabbing statement piece, these porcelain homewares will give your home a boost this spring.
Think of porcelain and the word will probably summon visions of dainty china cups and matching saucers covered in floral prints.
There’s no question that this particular ceramic is associated with classic style, from tea sets to high-end crockery, but do a little digging and you’ll find plenty of standout pieces that are challenging this more traditional vibe, with abstract shapes, bold colours and eye-catching patterns.
From statement lamps and planters to bold trays and abstract candle holders that will take your tablescapes to the next level, these are the porcelain pieces that are at the top of our interiors wishlist right now. Happy shopping.
Anthropologie large abstract platter
This colourful platter could be a great conversation piece, and it’s super-handy for snacks when you’re hosting friends.
Arket porcelain candle holder
Tapered candles are a must-have for tablescaping and they’ll look great in this abstract candle holder.
Royal Doulton milk jug and sugar shaker set
Elevate your morning coffee set-up with this sophisticated Royal Doulton duo.
Shop Royal Doulton milk jug and sugar shaker set at John Lewis, £35
Oliver Bonas Lloyd the Llama ceramic planter
Who can resist a novelty planter when it’s as sweet as this little guy?
H&M Porcelain mid plate
The sorbet shades and lemon design of this H&M plate have us dreaming of summer jaunts to Europe.
Denby Arc blue porcelain footed cereal bowl
A Denby bowl in deep blue is a real design classic that you’ll never regret investing in.
Shop Denby Arc blue porcelain footed cereal bowl at John Lewis, £12
Marci Cera Design handmade porcelain small oil and vinegar set
This chic duo will add a touch of drama to your dining table.
Shop Marci Cera Design Handmade porcelain small oil and vinegar set at Etsy, £22.85
Cabana speckled ceramic cereal bowl
Each of Cabana’s bowls are painted by hand in Puglia, so no design is the same (plus, we’re suckers for scalloped edges).
Shop Cabana Speckled ceramic cereal bowl at Net-a-Porter, £60
H&M porcelain cup
From our wardrobes to our kitchen cupboards, we can’t get enough of animal print.
TK Maxx multi-coloured porcelain decorative vase
With its bold bursts of colour, this vase will be the perfect affordable accompaniment for spring blooms.
Shop TK Maxx multi-coloured porcelain decorative vase, £10.99
Natural History Museum porcelain ammonite lamp
Porcelain doesn’t have to feel traditional, as this statement lamp proves.
Shop Natural History Museum porcelain ammonite lamp at Dunelm, £35
Josephine Dessine Vivienne Westwood porcelain dish
Josephine Dessine’s charmingly illustrated plates pay tribute to legends of fashion.
Shop Josephine Dessine Vivienne Westwood porcelain dish at Net-a-Porter, £55
Lourmarin powder pink porcelain box with lid
We’ll always have a soft spot for millennial pink, and this box is the perfect home for jewellery or any other trinkets.
Shop Lourmarin Powder pink porcelain box with lid at Maisons du Monde, £15.50
