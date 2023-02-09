Think of porcelain and the word will probably summon visions of dainty china cups and matching saucers covered in floral prints.

There’s no question that this particular ceramic is associated with classic style, from tea sets to high-end crockery, but do a little digging and you’ll find plenty of standout pieces that are challenging this more traditional vibe, with abstract shapes, bold colours and eye-catching patterns.

From statement lamps and planters to bold trays and abstract candle holders that will take your tablescapes to the next level, these are the porcelain pieces that are at the top of our interiors wishlist right now. Happy shopping.