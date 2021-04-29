“Partnering with small business owners was imperative because I myself am an independent brand!” he says. “I know how important it is to feel seen and validated, to be given the opportunity to show yourself and your vision to the world. The ability to amplify an independent voice or point of view through this partnership has been really exciting.”

While the partnership marks Gurung’s first foray into the world of interiors, the designer is far from a novice host. “Interiors has always been a creative space I’ve wanted to explore and honestly haven’t had the opportunity until now,” he muses. How does he like to decorate his own home? “I love hosting and when I think about my dinner table, the people that join me are usually a diverse cast of individuals who all bring something special: a point of view, a story, or a magical energy,” he states. “We all join together and create memories and those intimate moments are really what inspire me.”

We can only imagine, given Gurung’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity, how much of a melting pot of colours, textures and fabrics his home must be, with a seat for everybody at his table.

Shop Prabal Gurung x Etsy here, prices range from £20 - £90.

Images: Etsy