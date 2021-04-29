Prabal Gurung’s playful debut homeware line launches today and it’s bound to sell out
Saccharine ceramics, pretty plant pots and colourful candles: there’s something for everyone.
In the collaborative worlds of fashion and interiors, it’s not uncommon for designers to cross-pollinate; to lend their clout to homeware, an industry which is worth an estimated £13 billion each year.
There’s Diane von Furstenberg’s recent sell-out collaboration with H&M Home, Habitat’s partnership with cool-girl brand Shrimps which struggled to stay in stock during its two launches, and is it really any wonder that Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana are also dabbling in the realm of homewares? And now, the latest designer to enter the fold is Nepal-born, New York-based designer, Prabal Gurung, whose wares have been worn by the likes of Vice President Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, and recent Stylist cover star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to name just a few.
Gurung, who founded his eponymous brand in 2009 as part of New York Fashion Week, has crafted a limited-edition collection in collaboration with a handful of independent Etsy artisans as part of the platform’s Creator Collaboration, a programme that connects leading designers with talented Etsy sellers. It’s homeware alchemy done right, and the result is a colourful smorgasbord of delightful ceramics, cushions, candles, and everything else you could possibly conceive that makes a house a home.
“I thought about what I would want to see on my table top at home and what decor moved me and made me feel inspired and joyful,” Gurung tells Stylist over the phone from New York. “I love hosting people and interiors, so creating a home and interiors collection seemed like an easy fit.”
Its clashing colour scheme was intentional for Gurung, as a celebration of the partnership’s and his own ideas of diversity and inclusivity. His premise was to collaborate with an international line-up of Etsy sellers to create beautiful décor that invites everybody to have a seat at the table.
“I have always been an advocate for diversity and inclusion and believed that we are stronger in colour,” he says. “The idea of taking a seat at the table is inviting marginalized folks and minorities to share their stories and to partake in important decision-making moments. Invite us to your dinner table, to the decision-making table and beyond.”
Indeed, Gurung’s stand-out pieces from the collection were the hand painted pastel pots he co-designed with Black-owned brand Pepper Palm and the intricately embroidered face masks that came by way of his work with Indian-owned store The White Tree, too.
“Partnering with small business owners was imperative because I myself am an independent brand!” he says. “I know how important it is to feel seen and validated, to be given the opportunity to show yourself and your vision to the world. The ability to amplify an independent voice or point of view through this partnership has been really exciting.”
While the partnership marks Gurung’s first foray into the world of interiors, the designer is far from a novice host. “Interiors has always been a creative space I’ve wanted to explore and honestly haven’t had the opportunity until now,” he muses. How does he like to decorate his own home? “I love hosting and when I think about my dinner table, the people that join me are usually a diverse cast of individuals who all bring something special: a point of view, a story, or a magical energy,” he states. “We all join together and create memories and those intimate moments are really what inspire me.”
We can only imagine, given Gurung’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity, how much of a melting pot of colours, textures and fabrics his home must be, with a seat for everybody at his table.
Images: Etsy