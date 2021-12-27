At a time where many of us are working from home and are bound to work within smaller spaces, it can be a struggle to not get distracted and keep the productivity following for hours at a time – but what if there was a way to change that?

While a 2020 survey from MyJobQuote found most workers (54 per cent) have their home office painted white, this isn’t the best colour for productivity, creativity or even happiness, with bolder hues being better for your work and wellbeing.

Poodle & Blonde, a luxury interiors brand, has teamed up with Velux to create a bespoke, first-of-it-kind wallpaper – a daylight reflecting collection designed in colours proven to increase productivity, or bring a sense of calm to favourite spaces.