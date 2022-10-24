7 pumpkin spice and burnt orange homeware buys to add warmth to your home this autumn
Create a cosy yet luxurious feel with these pumpkin spice and burnt orange home accessories from Le Creuset, Next, M&S, and more.
Pumpkin spice isn’t just a latte flavouring, it’s a shade that can instantly transform any room in your home. When it comes to incorporating this cosy colour with your existing home decor, look out for fiery hues such as burnt orange, cinnamon, ginger, amber, and marmalade.
Because these shades can add depth and warmth to any space, this makes it the perfect colour to start with when adding a touch of autumn styling to your home.
If you’re looking to add a pinch of pumpkin spice to your home, look no further than our edit of home accessories, including everything from from bedding to cookware from Next, Le Creuset, and M&S.
Le Creuset Cast Iron Pumpkin Casserole
When you think of autumnal decor, one of the first things that no doubt comes to mind is a jolly orange pumpkin. And not just the carving variety. Le Creuset’s limited edition Halloween range includes a feast of festive treats but we can’t get enough of the flaming glow from the Volcanic shade of their Cast Iron Pumpkin Casserole.
The Tartan Blanket Co. Lambswool Blanket in Ginger Gingham
Snuggle up with this gorgeous ginger gingham lambswool blanket from The Tartan Blanket Co. Whether you wrap yourself up on the couch to catch up with the latest TV shows, or add a punch of colour and pattern to otherwise plain bedding, we can’t get enough of the combination of the two orange shades.
Shop The Tartan Blanket Co. Lambswool Blanket in Ginger Gingham, £135
M&S x Fired Earth Plush Textured Colour Collection Towel in Pompeiian Red
Part of Marks & Spencer’s beautiful Fired Earth collaboration, give your bathroom more of a spa-like appearance with this collection of rust-coloured towels. Available in sizes from face towel all the way up to a large bath sheet, if you’ve been considering investing in new towels, opting for this shade will create some added impact and texture to any bathroom.
Shop M&S x Fired Earth Plush Textured Colour Collection Towel, £2.50 - £19.50
Next Mylo Accent Chair in in Opulent Velvet Ginger Rust
This luxurious velvet accent chair is the perfect in-between size, with it not being too compact yet not as unwieldy as a traditional armchair. Because of this, you can easily position this anywhere from a bedroom to a conservatory, hallway or landing, in addition to your living space.
ANNA + NINA Orange Twisted Candles Set Of 6
Nothing makes us feel cosier than lighting candles as the nights start to draw in. And when candles are as fun and eye-catching as these ones from ANNA + NINA, they’re almost too beautiful to burn. Add to any autumnal or Halloween tablescape or let them take prime position in your living room or mantel in a sculptural holder to make even more of a statement.
Shop ANNA + NINA Orange Twisted Candles Set Of 6 at Liberty, £25
MADE.COM Tiso 100% Organic Cotton Duvet Cover + 2 Pillowcases Double in Burnt Orange
A simple but effective way to change up your bedroom, this burnt orange bedding is lightweight but still keeps you warm during the transitional months thanks to its soft muslin-style cotton.
Shop MADE.COM Tiso 100% Organic Cotton Duvet Cover + 2 Pillowcases Double in Burnt Orange, £110
Sass & Belle Amber Glass Bud Vases Set Of 3
Great for displaying fresh blooms as well as dried flower arrangements, these amber ridged glass vases from Sass & Belle look great as a trio but work equally as well dotted throughout your home. Opt for seasonal flowers such as dahlias, asters and amarine or stick with colours that you would naturally see during the autumn months. Bundles of autumn eucalyptus can also work particularly well.
Shop Sass & Belle Amber Glass Bud Vases Set Of 3 at Willows & Co, £13