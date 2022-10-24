Pumpkin spice isn’t just a latte flavouring, it’s a shade that can instantly transform any room in your home. When it comes to incorporating this cosy colour with your existing home decor, look out for fiery hues such as burnt orange, cinnamon, ginger, amber, and marmalade.

Because these shades can add depth and warmth to any space, this makes it the perfect colour to start with when adding a touch of autumn styling to your home.

If you’re looking to add a pinch of pumpkin spice to your home, look no further than our edit of home accessories, including everything from from bedding to cookware from Next, Le Creuset, and M&S.