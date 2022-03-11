All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Embrace the change of the seasons with these on-trend floral homewares – from ceramic mugs to duvet sets.
The appearance of furry silver catkins on the pussy willow tree are one of the first signs that spring is officially upon us.
The plant is nature’s kind reminder that we are in a new season and they look great growing in a garden or as a few stems inside a vase, placed on a mantle and filled with tepid water.
But the beauty of pussy willow is no longer associated with just the garden; Stylist has spotted the distinctive plant printed across everything from cushions to blinds – and we’ve shared our 9 favourite pussy willow designs to bring a touch of nature into your home.
Laura Ashley 2 pack pure cotton pussy willow pillowcases
Refresh your bed with these delicate floral pillowcases from Laura Ashley, which are crafted from 200 thread count cotton sateen.
Shop Laura Ashley 2 pack pure cotton pussy willow pillowcases Marks and Spencer, £20
The White Company pussy willow branches - set of 5
If you’re looking for a long-lasting floral display, this generous bunch of five artificial pussy willow branches will do the job.
Each is hand-painted and finished with soft-textured white buds and will look lovely in a simple vase in your home.
Shop The White Company pussy willow branches - set of 5, £40
Dunelm willow cushion
Crafted with a chenille texture, this feather-filled Dunelm cushion features a trailing leaf pattern and will give your living space a spring update.
Laura Ashley pussy willow off white seaspray roman blind
Wake up to these tranquil blinds, with a delicate pussy willow design that will help create a fresh and elegant atmosphere.
Shop Laura Ashley pussy willow off white seaspray roman blind, from £39.95
Cafe Press willow branch ceramic mug
Enjoy a peaceful cup of tea in the morning with this willow branch ceramic mug.
Anthropologie willow frame
Amp up your gallery wall with this willow frame, which is designed with glittering gold-toned leaves around one corner.
Oka faux pussy willow wreath
Get into the spring spirit with this wreath which features realistic-looking branches and can be hung from a door or made into a unique table centrepiece.
Laura Ashley pussy willow sprig embroidered midnight duvet set
Bring an elegant, fresh feel to your bedroom with this duvet and matching pillowcase set from Laura Ashley. A simple way to add a spring-like touch to your boudoir.
Shop Laura Ashley pussy willow sprig embroidered midnight duvet set at Jones and Tomlin, from £115
Ceramic Gifts wild flower ceramic coasters
Set your glasses on these unique ceramic coasters, made by pressing flowers into clay.
