pussy willow home decor collage

9 pussy willow homeware buys to signal the arrival of spring

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Embrace the change of the seasons with these on-trend floral homewares – from ceramic mugs to duvet sets.

The appearance of furry silver catkins on the pussy willow tree are one of the first signs that spring is officially upon us.

The plant is nature’s kind reminder that we are in a new season and they look great growing in a garden or as a few stems inside a vase, placed on a mantle and filled with tepid water.

But the beauty of pussy willow is no longer associated with just the gardenStylist has spotted the distinctive plant printed across everything from cushions to blinds – and we’ve shared our 9 favourite pussy willow designs to bring a touch of nature into your home.

You may also like

9 pastel bedding sets that will give your bedroom a springtime makeover

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair