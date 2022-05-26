All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you’re planning to host a Jubilee celebration, these tablescaping kits are the perfect place to get started.
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is soon upon us and we’ve got some serious celebrating to do.
As we all look forward to the long bank holiday weekend, the list of garden parties, barbecues and events is getting longer and longer – and if you’re taking on hosting duties then a tablescaping kit may be just what you need.
From Union Jack-themed decor to minimalistic designs that are fit for the Queen, these sets will help you put together the party of your dreams as you celebrate the Jubilee and the long weekend in style.
The Danes Queen’s Platinum Jubilee tablescape in a box
Everything you need for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations is right here with this tablescaping kit, including two glass candlesticks, 2 handmade red and blue ‘dipped’ taper dinner candles, two milk bottles and a blue vase, as well as dried flowers in red, white, blue.
Shop The Danes Queen’s Platinum Jubilee tablescape in a box, £53
Tableday Platinum Jubilee street party kit
Celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style with an abundance of British icons, including Union Jack napkins, flags, and mini red post boxes and Beefeater figurines with this street party kit.
Dress For Dinner Jubilee decoration set
Add the perfect finishing touches to your table for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations with this set, which includes four red velvet napkin bows and a pair of silver tapered candles.
Super Sweet Party Queen’s Jubilee party decorations
Whatever the weather, these Jubilee tablescape items will help you celebrate in style and includes hot and cold cups, party plates, napkins, paper straws and more.
Shop Super Sweet Party queens jubilee party decorations at Etsy, from £3.82
Table Day Platinum Jubilee dinner party kit
If you’re looking for more minimal decor, this silver-toned Jubilee party kit is just what you need. Fit for royalty.
Mrs Alice Nancy’s Palm tablescape
Indoor and outdoor dining will never be the same with this ultimate four-person tablescaping kit, which includes everything from dinner plates to candle holders and will add a whimsical feel to your event.
Tuppence Collective tablescaping kit
Transform your table this bank holiday weekend with this stylish kit, which includes a linen blend tablecloth, matching patterned napkins, hand-dipped tapered candles, blank double-sided menus and matching blank tent place cards.
Truly Scrumptious plates
Bring a vintage flair to your garden party with these scalloped-edged paper plates, which are covered in retro floral designs.
Duchess & Butler Amelie blush cake & champagne styling set
Bring a pastel vibe to your champagne celebrations with this styling set from Duchess & Butler. Made from handblown blush glass, this set includes four beautiful blush pink flutes and four matching pink cake plates.
Shop Duchess & Butler Amelie blush cake & champagne styling set, £80
