Do you know what I like to do when it’s cold and rainy outside? Huddle up in bed with a big ol’ quilt.

There’s nothing like lounging around at home while wrapped in a warm robe, a large quilt and all the blankets and winter warmers you need to make you feel like you’re living your best cosy life – and there’s something about quilted home accessories that will do that for you.

Whether they take the form of cushions or duvet sets, quilted soft furnishings are the epitome of cosiness – and we’ve found 11 of the best homeware buys to keep your home chic and warm this winter.