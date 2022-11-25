quilted homeware collage

11 quilted duvets, cushions and blankets that will keep you cosy this winter

Posted by for Home and interiors

These quilted home accessories will keep you chic and cosy this winter.

Do you know what I like to do when it’s cold and rainy outside? Huddle up in bed with a big ol’ quilt.

There’s nothing like lounging around at home while wrapped in a warm robe, a large quilt and all the blankets and winter warmers you need to make you feel like you’re living your best cosy life – and there’s something about quilted home accessories that will do that for you.

Whether they take the form of cushions or duvet sets, quilted soft furnishings are the epitome of cosiness – and we’ve found 11 of the best homeware buys to keep your home chic and warm this winter.

You may also like

M&S Home sale: 11 accessories you’ll want to add to your interiors wishlist

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article