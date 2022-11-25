These quilted home accessories will keep you chic and cosy this winter.
Do you know what I like to do when it’s cold and rainy outside? Huddle up in bed with a big ol’ quilt.
There’s nothing like lounging around at home while wrapped in a warm robe, a large quilt and all the blankets and winter warmers you need to make you feel like you’re living your best cosy life – and there’s something about quilted home accessories that will do that for you.
Whether they take the form of cushions or duvet sets, quilted soft furnishings are the epitome of cosiness – and we’ve found 11 of the best homeware buys to keep your home chic and warm this winter.
H&M Home quilted cushion cover
This adorable patchwork cushion cover will add a kitschy feel to your decor this winter.
Lisa Corti Corolla quilted cotton-muslin quilt
This 100% cotton patchwork-inspired blanket adds a quilted feel to your decor and will look great placed on your sofa.
John Lewis Baxter swirl quilted bedspread
Your bed will become even more appealing after treating it to this cosy, quilted bedspread in a vibrant swirl pattern on a colourful contrast.
La Redoute Interieurs Abella pre-washed linen quilt
You’ll be yearning for bedtime after purchasing this Abella quilt, which comes with light, airy padding in a range of soft hues.
Shop La Redoute Interieurs Abella pre-washed linen quilt, £47.50
Projektityyny Timantti patchwork cushion
Projektityyny’s Timantti patchwork cushions have been handmade from floral Kimppu linen in honeycomb and natural linen.
Shop Projekti TY NY Timantti patchwork cushion at Glassette, £85
Anthropologie Liewood Lia stripe basket
Whether used for piling laundry or for hiding away bits and bobs, this basket is perfect for it all.
The White Company star-embroidered quilt
This is truly the quilt of dreams, thanks the lightweight star-embroidered design.
Urban Outfitters urban renewal one-of-a-kind vintage reversible Kantha quilt
This one-of-a-kind vintage throw will add a unique touch to your living or sleeping space.
Shop Urban Outfitters urban renewal one-of-a-kind vintage reversible Kantha quilt, £119
Heals Kantha velvet bedspread terracotta
This sumptuous bedspread is crafted using luxurious cotton velvet in a beautiful, rich colour.
Anthropologie relaxed cotton-linen quilt
Sink into a sweet night’s sleep with this relaxing blend of cool linen and cosy cotton in a a deep plum hue.
Images: courtesy of brands