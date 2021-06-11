Forget your standard, sub-par offerings, it’s all about fun and playful servers for a cheeky summer salad.
As we head straight into summer salad season – during which we can finally host our loved ones again - it pays to think about the servers with which we serve our fresh and leafy greens.
If you’re still in the habit of using two forks or spoons, or anything else for that matter, think again – for here, we’ve rounded up the quirkiest and coolest salad servers that will give your guests as much to talk about as how delicious the food is. Happy serving!
Tar Hong midsummer floral two-piece salad servers
These pretty floral servers are summer personified. Say goodbye to bland and boring salads.
Shop Tar Hong midsummer floral two-piece salad servers, £12.99
Buffalo horn salad servers
Handmade in India, these buffalo horn salad servers are as cool and pared-back as can be.
Beau & Elliot pink ombre bamboo servers
For the homeware maximalists, this punchy pink duo is for you. Simply throw in amongst a bowl of leaves and let them do the rest.
Bombay Duck Agnes enamel salad servers
Serving a literal dose of sunshine, these enamel servers are cool, quirky and convenient.
Afrikrea olive wood salad servers
These salad servers, which are made in Kenya, have a pretty beaded handle and are perfect for a more minimalist kitchenware statement.
Dinosaur Designs resin salad servers
Australian brand Dinosaur Design’s resin salad servers come in an array of pretty pastels, but the dusty pink numbers caught our eye.
Nkuku mango wood salad servers
For those who prefer it refined, these timeless wooden salad servers are for you.
