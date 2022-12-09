In the depths of winter, when the nights are long and sunlight is in seriously short supply, we’re all looking for easy ways to brighten up our days – and injecting some colour into your home will do just that.

We’re putting muted hues and sorbet tones to the side for now and bringing some bold bursts of colour onto our dining tables with plates, bowls, glasses and mugs in all the shades of the rainbow for a speedy dopamine boost.

Whether you’re looking to infuse some bright shades into the tablescape you’re planning for your next get-together or just fancy cheering up your breakfast set-up with some colourful pieces, we’ve got you covered. These are the rainbow pieces on our interiors wishlist right now.