Move over, muted tones: right now we’re craving bright and bold colours.
In the depths of winter, when the nights are long and sunlight is in seriously short supply, we’re all looking for easy ways to brighten up our days – and injecting some colour into your home will do just that.
We’re putting muted hues and sorbet tones to the side for now and bringing some bold bursts of colour onto our dining tables with plates, bowls, glasses and mugs in all the shades of the rainbow for a speedy dopamine boost.
Whether you’re looking to infuse some bright shades into the tablescape you’re planning for your next get-together or just fancy cheering up your breakfast set-up with some colourful pieces, we’ve got you covered. These are the rainbow pieces on our interiors wishlist right now.
Falcon 3 pint jug in pillarbox red
Brighten up breakfast with this enamel jug in a cheery shade of pillarbox red.
Anna + Nina twirl chocolate bowl
The simple stripes and bold primary colours give this bowl a nostalgic charm that will add a fun touch to your dinner party set-up.
Vancasso Bonita cereal bowl (set of 6)
These six sturdy stoneware bowls in a range of rainbow colours are the morning mood boost you’ve been searching for.
Shop Vancasso bonita 730.5ml cereal bowl (set of 6) at Wayfair, £26.72
Olivia Rubin wiggle print dinner plate
Olivia Rubin’s boldly printed dining sets are a delight, and if you fancy going all out you can grab a matching table cloth too.
Mateus basic organic bowl
This amethyst bowl from Swedish-designed, Portuguese-made label Mateus is the perfect size for snacking.
Sklum pack of 4 wine glasses
Add a touch of drama to your next toast with these colourful wine glasses in cactus flower pink.
Sass & Belle Mojave glaze yellow mug
A burst of sunshine yellow with your morning coffee? Sign us up.
Our Place demi plates in saffron
The rich burnt orange shade of these four stylish side plates will make a bold impact in any tablescape.
Casa Celva ombre Murano glass tumbler
Pink and orange: it’s one of those colour combinations that shouldn’t work, but somehow really does. This eye-catching Murano glass tumbler will add a touch of sunshine to your day even in the depths of winter.
Shop Casa Celva ombre Murano glass tumbler at Liberty London, £40
HK Living The Emeralds dinner plate ribbed green (set of 2)
Jewel tones always look luxurious and these emerald plates are no exception.
Shop HK Living The Emeralds dinner plate ribbed green (set of 2) at Folk Interiors, £34.95
Frank and Pig pasta plates (set of two)
These simple pasta bowls in saffron yellow are what your kitchen cupboard has been crying out for.
Shop Frank and Pig pasta plates (set of two) at Etsy, £39.99
