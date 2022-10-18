All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Paint company Benjamin Moore recently announced its Colour of the Year for 2023 is raspberry blush – and here are 11 home accessories inspired by the vibrant hue.
While we’re all beginning to embrace autumn and prepare for winter, it’s worth looking ahead to the new year to think about what we might expect to see from fashion and interiors, and paint company Benjamin Moore has picked what it believes will be the colour of 2023.
The bold pick, entitled raspberry blush, is described as a “vivacious shade of coral tinged with pink”. It picks up where Barbiecore left off then takes it to a whole new level with a vivid hue that steps outside the comfort zone and is intent on keeping dopamine decor and colour in our homes throughout the new year.
And if you’re liking what you’re seeing, you can get started on incorporating the vibrant hue into your home with these home accessories, from Pooky lampshades to Ikea placemats.
You may also like
11 juicy tomato-red homeware buys that we are loving right now
Pooky empire shade in ruby silk
Add a pop of colour to your decor with this Pooky lampshade, which is made from soft Indian silk that’s gathered and finished off with matching velvet tape.
Dunelm Aris cotton weave throw
Cosy and colourful? Yes, please.
Heal’s bud vase
Your stems will look even better in this chic bud vase from Heal’s.
La Redoute Interieurs velvet pillowcase
This velvet pillowcase elegantly combines velvet and linen in a vibrant coral-pink hue.
Shop La Redoute Interieurs velvet rectangular pillowcase, £8
Ikea pannå place mat
We’re ditching woven placemats in favour of this vibrant design.
Pottery & Poetry painted porcelain side plate
Elevate your dinnerware with this side plate from Pottery & Poetry’s line-up, crafted exclusively for Liberty.
Made by hand from hardwearing porcelain, this plate will add a playful touch to any dining table.
Shop Pottery & Poetry painted porcelain side plate at Liberty, £28
Aery glass tea light holder
It’s candle season – and we’re placing our tea lights in this adorable candle holder.
Atkin & Thyme Carnaby footstool in terracotta velvet
Your living space or bedroom will never look the same once you add this footstool to your home.
Shop Atkin & Thyme Carnaby footstool in terracotta velvet, £149
Urban Outfitters icon Zucca terracotta velvet pouffe
This Moroccan-inspired velvet pouffe will be the perfect addition to your boho-ready living space.
Shop Urban Outfitters icon Zucca terracotta velvet pouffe, £79
Karaca puffy blanket
Brighten your boudoir this autumn with this puffy blanket from Karaca.
Living by Christy carnival towels
Plush and luxurious, this towel from Living by Christy will brighten your morning and add a splash of colour to your bathroom.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
Blue is the calmest colour: 11 homeware buys for a tranquil bedroom
Home and interiors
This particular shade of white is trending on Pinterest – 11 ways to add it to your home
Home and interiors
11 olive-green home buys that will give your space a chic autumnal feel
Home and interiors
9 interiors buys that have caught Team Stylist’s eye – all under £100