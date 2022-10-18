While we’re all beginning to embrace autumn and prepare for winter, it’s worth looking ahead to the new year to think about what we might expect to see from fashion and interiors, and paint company Benjamin Moore has picked what it believes will be the colour of 2023.

The bold pick, entitled raspberry blush, is described as a “vivacious shade of coral tinged with pink”. It picks up where Barbiecore left off then takes it to a whole new level with a vivid hue that steps outside the comfort zone and is intent on keeping dopamine decor and colour in our homes throughout the new year.