11 raspberry blush homeware buys to shop before its everywhere in 2023

Paint company Benjamin Moore recently announced its Colour of the Year for 2023 is raspberry blush  and here are 11 home accessories inspired by the vibrant hue. 

While we’re all beginning to embrace autumn and prepare for winter, it’s worth looking ahead to the new year to think about what we might expect to see from fashion and interiors, and paint company Benjamin Moore has picked what it believes will be the colour of 2023.

The bold pick, entitled raspberry blush, is described as a “vivacious shade of coral tinged with pink”. It picks up where Barbiecore left off then takes it to a whole new level with a vivid hue that steps outside the comfort zone and is intent on keeping dopamine decor and colour in our homes throughout the new year.

And if you’re liking what you’re seeing, you can get started on incorporating the vibrant hue into your home with these home accessories, from Pooky lampshades to Ikea placemats.

