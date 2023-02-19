From Rejina Pyo to Alfred Bramsen, our favourite tastemakers share their best homeware buys
From vintage finds to DIY furniture, the things we choose to surround ourselves with certainly tell a tale. Here, we ask 12 creatives to share the one piece of homeware that stands out to them the most.
What story does your home tell? The spaces we carve out for ourselves are like a mirror, representing memories of places travelled, comforts that remind us of home or projects worked on. Together, it’s a reflection of who we are, what inspires us and how we feel safe.
We put this question to some of our favourite designers, artists and creators – people known for deftly expressing themselves through interior design. From designer Rejina Pyo’s love of retro furniture to founder Emily Attrill’s handmade plant pots; here, they share with Stylist the pieces that shape their spaces and where you can find something similar for your own home.
Sarah Allard, digital editor of Conde Nast Traveller
“What’s not to love about an entirely impractical giant clam-shaped bowl? I’m in my mid-30s, and up until now, every homeware item I’ve ever owned has served a practical purpose (sofas, TVs, etc). The Bowl (as it’s known in our household) is the first truly grown-up item I have owned. It was a birthday gift from my parents, who wanted to buy me something that I would display and keep, so it’s very special to me.”
Rejina Pyo, fashion designer
“I purchased this 1970s Mobil Girgi chair many years ago after searching for the designer online and eventually tracking this piece down to an Italian auction. It lived with me for a long time, but when we opened our London store I wanted it to feel like a home away from home, so I poured myself into the interiors and lent a lot of my personal homewares and art to the space. It was important to me that we provide areas where people can relax without feeling rushed or rest while others may be shopping. I also think the warm tonal wood perfectly complements the beautiful Catherine Repko painting hung above it.”
Alfred Bramsen, illustrator and designer
“My interior style is influenced both by my hometown, Copenhagen, and my love of Japanese culture, so it’s been great to collaborate with Danish interiors and lifestyle store, Ohayo, which also looks to these places for inspiration. For three years now, we’ve been working on koinobori fish designs, imitating the traditional streamers flown in the wind on national holidays in Japan.
“Each one is handmade from washi paper and handpainted at a traditional factory. The latest design features pale green and lilac with gold accenting, and I have a couple hanging from the ceiling of my flat. Every time I look at them, I’m reminded of my trips to Tokyo and it makes me so happy.”
Luena Gama, marketing manager
“Before moving into my home I created a moodboard of the look and feel I wanted for the interiors. Living in the UK, I’m used to the many gloomy, grey days, so I wanted something inside my home that reminded me of the outside. Something bright and fun so that when I walked past it, it would generate a sense of joy.
“I had seen a bright blue Hay shelving unit, which made it onto my moodboard, but I didn’t think I could afford to buy it. Randomly, on a trip to B&Q, I found a 50p pot of paint in a near-exact sky blue shade. I found a heavy-duty shelving unit for a steal on Amazon and painted it with three coats before styling.
“It’s the fastest, easiest DIY project I’ve ever done and yet it’s one of my favourite parts of my space and certainly the homeware I’m asked most about. It’s functional, ever-changing and reminds me of blue skies.”
India Sehmi, content creator
“An ornament that makes me smile is a small bust of my body crafted by Studio Bust. They use 3D scanning and printing technology, paired with age-old techniques such as bronze casting, to create personalised busts that celebrate the female form at every age and stage.
“I love that it’s totally anonymous, yet totally identifiable (if you know, you know) and celebrates my body in my 20s. I’d love to build up a little collection throughout my life at different moments. I’d particularly love to get one when I’m hopefully pregnant one day.
“Studio Bust was created by a close friend, so I was actually one of her testers back in the summer of 2020. I’d just got back from my first holiday post-pandemic, which felt extra sweet. Since getting mine, almost all of my closest friends have bought their own. My bust sits happily in our dining room as a decorative object and is often a great talking point. Depending on who’s asking, I’ll reveal that it’s me.”
Taffy Msipa, PR executive
“My home’s living area is open plan, combining the kitchen, dining room and lounge, so when choosing furniture, I allowed myself a lot of time to get it just right. I wanted to maximise the space and create a seamless flow with pieces that suit my minimalist style.
“This sofa from BoConcept ticks all the boxes for me. It’s chic but comfortable and upholstered in a neutral, beige fabric, which is very me. This piece of furniture is the cornerstone of the space because it’s where I do my best thinking, take time to really unwind and relax and then, when we have guests over, it becomes the heart of how we socialise. It’s the place where we host, have deep conversations, laugh, cry and just feel completely at home.”
Matilda Martin, editor of In Good Taste Magazine
“Colour has such a visceral effect on our emotions, so the home accessory that I couldn’t be without is my vibrant, yellow lamp. It adds a burst of energy to my living room, instantly lifting my mood whenever I see it. I love how much warmth the colour emanates. I’m a big advocate of ambient, layered lighting, and in the evenings, I switch off all overhead lights and allow this lamp to gently illuminate my space.
“The yellow base is vintage, inherited from my mum. Its shiny finish has a 1970s aesthetic, accentuated by the soft curvature of its shape, which also feels quite feminine and is something I’m naturally drawn to in interiors. The shade’s delicate pleating and zig-zag edging also reminds me of origami, which gives it a hand-crafted quality.
“Whilst the lampshade is no longer stocked at Made, Glassette and Oscar Piccolo’s pleated designs are some of my go-to places for lighting.”
Emily Attrill, founder of Straw London
“I have always loved the underrated beauty of the humble terracotta plant pot, so when I launched my own brand, Straw London, and subsequent store on Columbia Road, I wanted to create the design that I had been looking for when decorating my own home. Our wavy plant pots are completely handmade – you can even see the fingertip impressions in the edges, which is reflective of what’s important to me when it comes to interiors. I like pieces that tell a story and are made with care and heart.
“I love the playfulness of the wavy edge and that as plants or flowers grow, you can upsize to a bigger version. In my home, you’ll find these pots everywhere. On windowsills, in the middle of our table and on antique dressers. I love growing bulbs in mine and keeping them in use all year round.”
Atia Azmi, doctor
“I saw this cabinet left by the side of the road and thought it had some promise, so I took it home to upcycle. I painted it with Annie Sloan chalk paint and then stencilled to look like a bone inlay piece. I love how eye-catching it is and that it’s one of a kind. It brings a nice pop of colour to the room and is also handy for storing small bits and pieces out of sight.”
Bre Graham, author
“A few years ago, while I was the editor of a magazine, I worked on a photo and the stylist gifted me two huge spritz glasses with the word ‘amour’ etched on the side in gold. I’m a huge advocate for using special things all the time and so these spritz glasses come out at least a few times a week. When I was writing my cookbook, Table For Two, these glasses became an inspiration for the style of the photos in the book.”
Images: courtesy of contributors