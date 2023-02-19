From Rejina Pyo to Alfred Bramsen, our favourite tastemakers share their best homeware buys

What story does your home tell? The spaces we carve out for ourselves are like a mirror, representing memories of places travelled, comforts that remind us of home or projects worked on. Together, it’s a reflection of who we are, what inspires us and how we feel safe.

We put this question to some of our favourite designers, artists and creators – people known for deftly expressing themselves through interior design. From designer Rejina Pyo’s love of retro furniture to founder Emily Attrill’s handmade plant pots; here, they share with Stylist the pieces that shape their spaces and where you can find something similar for your own home.