From ribbed tumblers to colourful tealight holders, these home accessories will take your al fresco dining to the next level.
The sun is officially shining and al fresco drinking, dining and parties are on the horizon – and with this comes a need to update our selection of glassware.
While we can all reach into the back of our cupboards and dust off our favourite glasses and tumblers, there’s nothing like adding something new to your tablescape – and these ribbed glasses, tumblers and tealight holders are perfect for the spring and summer seasons.
Made Hollie set of 6 ribbed highballs
Elevate your glassware with these ribbed glass highball glasses, which will perfectly house your cocktails, mocktails and everything in between.
Luisa Beccaria Dégradé set of two large glass tumblers
If you’re looking to add some colourful glasses to your kitchenware, these Luisa Beccaria tumblers will add the vibrancy and energy you’re looking for. The stunning glasses are crafted in Italy from grooved glass with an iridescent finish and dégradé effect that fades from violet to pink.
Shop Luisa Beccaria Dégradé set of two large glass tumblers at Net-A-Porter, £140
Cocolulu ribbed glass vase
Whether placed on a shelf, table or windowsill, this ribbed vase will be a simple yet chic way to display your tulips or daffodils this season.
H&M Home large glass vase
This large glass vase comes in a beige hue that will beautifully fit in to any minimalist decor.
Soho Home collier tumbler, set of four
Your al fresco dining is about to get a chic update with these Soho Home tumblers, which feature an amber-tinted top section that is sure to add a vintage feel to your outdoor drinking this spring and summer.
Arket ridged drinking glass set of 2
Simple and classic, this all-over ridged design will add an elegant touch to your kitchen cupboard or drinks trolley.
Hebe Home Olive ribbed tealight holder
Light your candles in this luscious olive green tealight holder.
LSA International gems tealight holder
Pink, purple, orange and green? So many options to choose from.
These vibrant gem tealight holders come in a fluted texture and are handpainted in an assortment of sheer lustre tones that will look great on your tabletop or shelf. Oh, and the candles are supplied.
Shop LSA International gems tealight holder at About Living, £36
Ferm Living ripple wine glasses (set of 2)
Whether you’re casually drinking al fresco or holding a dinner party, these mouth0blown wine glasses work for just about any setting.
Shop Ferm Living ripple wine glasses (set of 2) at The Union Project, £34
Images: courtesy of brands