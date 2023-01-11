Rixo has launched its first homeware collection – and we want it all
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
The much-loved fashion brand has entered into the homeware space, in collaboration with Swedish interiors brand Meli Meli.
Is there anything that Rixo can’t do? From floor-sweeping maxi dresses to gorgeous printed swimwear, the contemporary brand has gained legions of followers thanks to its statement designs. And now, not only can you dress like a Rixo girl, but you can also live like her too.
The brand has debuted its first line of home accessories with a collection designed in collaboration with Swedish interiors brand Meli Meli.
The capsule collection, which ranges from £28 to £150, is comprised of hand-painted vases, trays, coasters and a lambswool throw, adorned in the beautiful Rixo prints we know and love.
The ceramic pieces have been handmade in Gustavsberg, Sweden, with the trays and coasters created from moulded birchwood and paper and a range of vases in various sizes and shapes.
“It’s so exciting seeing our hand-painted prints reimagined by these beautiful accessories,” say Rixo co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey.
“Rixo homeware is something we’ve always really wanted to offer our customers, and collaborating with Meli Meli has been such a great way to explore this new category.”
Rixo’s wave print, seen on every item in the collection, was inspired by a vintage 70s shirt and the Portuguese pavement along Copacabana Beach. The tulip print, found on vases and coasters, is one of Rixo’s most iconic, first debuted on their Gio dress in 2015.
“Being a big fan of colour and patterns, I wanted to explore how the amazing Rixo prints could be applied on our interior accessories,” says Meli Meli founder Amelia Widell.
“I’m a strong believer that you should be able to dress your home in the same way you dress yourself.”
We couldn’t agree more.
Rixo x Meli Meli is available to purchase in Rixo stores in the UK and online at melimeli.co.uk.
Images: Rixo