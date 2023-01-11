Is there anything that Rixo can’t do? From floor-sweeping maxi dresses to gorgeous printed swimwear, the contemporary brand has gained legions of followers thanks to its statement designs. And now, not only can you dress like a Rixo girl, but you can also live like her too.

The brand has debuted its first line of home accessories with a collection designed in collaboration with Swedish interiors brand Meli Meli.

The capsule collection, which ranges from £28 to £150, is comprised of hand-painted vases, trays, coasters and a lambswool throw, adorned in the beautiful Rixo prints we know and love.

The ceramic pieces have been handmade in Gustavsberg, Sweden, with the trays and coasters created from moulded birchwood and paper and a range of vases in various sizes and shapes.