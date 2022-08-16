11 rose-gold homeware buys that will add a luxe touch to your home

There’s something about rose gold that can instantly add an element of glamour and elegance to any home.

And while we’ve been falling in love with pastel hues for spring and bold dopamine colours for summer, the subtly of rose gold continues to be an ongoing love affair for interiors lovers everywhere.

Whether pared back with minimalist decor or adding the perfect finishing touches to a bedroom or kitchen, rose gold is the unlikely classic that we continue to adore – and we’ve found 11 rose-gold home accessories that are worth adding to your interiors wishlist.