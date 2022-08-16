11 rose-gold homeware buys that will add a luxe touch to your home

Give your home a luxe update with these rose-gold home accessories from Oliver Bonas, Habitat, Dunelm and more.
There’s something about rose gold that can instantly add an element of glamour and elegance to any home.
And while we’ve been falling in love with pastel hues for spring and bold dopamine colours for summer, the subtly of rose gold continues to be an ongoing love affair for interiors lovers everywhere.
Whether pared back with minimalist decor or adding the perfect finishing touches to a bedroom or kitchen, rose gold is the unlikely classic that we continue to adore – and we’ve found 11 rose-gold home accessories that are worth adding to your interiors wishlist.
Oliver Bonas rose-gold pebble wall mirror
Add an abstract feel to your walls with this mirror. Framed in a rose-gold metal frame, this silhouette perfectly plays with proportion and tone, adding an artful statement to your space.
Slip pure silk pillowcase duo
Get your beauty sleep with this pure silk pillowcase, which is scientifically tested to provide anti-sleep crease and anti-bedhead benefits – all while looking fabulous in your bedroom, of course.
Shop Slip pure silk pillowcase duo at Look Fantastic, £160.00
Dunelm pink lava lamp
Lava lamps are coming back in style – this example has a chic rose-gold design and beams a relaxing soft light that will allow you to chill at home in style.
Habitat Sona storage side table
Bring a metallic touch to your lounge with this hand-etched storage side table. The striking design is crafted from hammered aluminium with a lustrous rose-gold finish and is ideal for small spaces.
Bt Fy rose-gold tray
Display candles, perfume or small photos in style with a rose-gold tray, which features a mirrored rose-gold finish that will add a statement to any table.
House by Aria marble jewellery tree stand
Hang your necklaces, bracelets, rings and more from this tree stand that will be a great accessory to your room.
Argon Tableware round metallic serving tray
Go from the kitchen to the dinner table with this round metallic serving tray from Argon Tableware.
HoF Living rose-gold cutlery set (16 piece)
Crafted from stainless steel, this metallic cutlery set will be a chic addition to your dinnerware.
The Sofolgy Gabrielle cushion
Soft velvet texture is at the heart of this Sofology cushion.
Victorian Plumbing Brooklyn rose gold heated towel rail
Keep your towels warm and toasty on this heated towel rack, which comes in a rose-gold hue.
Shop Victorian Plumbing Brooklyn rose gold heated towel rail, £179.95
Canora Grey Landose two-piece nest table set
This stunning side table will make a perfect addition to your home furniture, thanks to its stunning design and practicality. You can remove the table top and put sundries or ornaments in to display.
Images: courtesy of brands
