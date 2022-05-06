All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Add a fun and frilly feel to your space with these ruffle cushions from Selfridges, Glassette, Liberty and more.
If there is one interiors trend that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, it’s ruffle cushions.
The fun and frilly style, often found placed beautifully on beds and chairs in a variety of shapes, styles and colours, is much-loved among the homeware set for its versatility and whimsical effect.
From gingham to full-blown prints, there is a frilly cushion out there that is sure to fit your aesthetic – and we’ve selected 11 that we are loving right now.
My Doris black print cushion
If you’re looking to add a luxe touch to your space, this My Doris cushion will make the perfect accessory for your maximalist living room or bedroom.
Eldorado The Studio ruffle cushion
Think pink with this gorgeous salmon hand-dyed cushion, which will sit beautifully in your home no matter the season.
Projektityyny Leinikki smocked frill peach cushion
Embrace the cottagecore aesthetic with this frilly peach cushion that’s been designed with a dainty floral print and a frilled edged.
Shop Leinikki smocked frill peach cushion at The Hambledon, £68
Project Earth For Communities In casa by Paboy ruffle handmade cotton cushion cover
Inject some colour into your home with this Project Earth cushion cover – perfect for bold interiors lovers with a penchant for vibrant hues and standout designs.
Shop Project Earth For Communities In casa by Paboy ruffle handmade cotton cushion cover at Selfridges, £115
IndiMode romantic floral ruffle lace flouncing cushion covers
This classic design will add some sophistication to your bedroom, thanks to its simple floral design.
Shop IndiMode romantic floral ruffle lace flouncing cushion covers at £24
Amuse La Bouche Folkstone blue candy stripe cushion cover
Add a little candy stripe design to your home with this Amuse La Bouche reversible cushion cover, featuring a ruffle all the way around the edge.
Shop Amuse La Bouche Folkstone blue candy stripe cushion cover at Glassette, £60
Mrs Alice pink gingham ruffle seat cushion
Gingham is the perfect springtime print to get you in the mood for the season – and this ruffle seat cushion is the perfect decorative piece for alfresco dining.
House of Hackney Hedera cotton linen frilled cushion
Breathe life into your sofas and chairs with this charming ruffle trim cushion with a whimsical design of trailing ivy accented with pops of emerald green.
Shop House of Hackney Hedera cotton linen frilled cushion at Liberty, £165
Host Home Enid ruffle cushion
Maximalist-lovers will understand why this square-shaped cushion with a ruffled edge will make the perfect addition to any bed, sofa or armchair.
Tin Smith black print ruffle cushion
This cushion features a nostalgic print that is sure to bring back memories for the 70s and 80s babies out there and will add a retro yet chic flair to your space.
Prairiee meadow cushion
This handmade cushion features a large ruffle design in European linen gingham and is hand-gathered using four metres of cloth.
