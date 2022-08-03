All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Give your home a natural feel with these rustic tables, shelves, vases and more from Urban Outfitters, Etsy and more.
When it comes to homeware, it’s often difficult to keep up with the latest trend; recently we’ve enjoyed taking inspiration from desert decor, coastal grandmother and barbiecore.
And as some trends come and go, some have the ability to stay in your space for years, even decades – and this is exactly the case with rustic decor.
Everything from dinner plates and bowls to bedside tables and vases has been given the rustic touch over the years, utilising natural materials and muted hues to create a natural and authentic feel to any space – and if you want to add a rustic touch to your interiors, we’ve found 11 homeware buys that will help you achieve the look you desire.
Fishe & Lilly mid-century walnut bedside table with 2 drawers
Good craftsmanship is at the heart of this mid-century bedside table, which features two drawers and is made from 100% solid, sustainable mango wood.
Shop Fishe & Lilly mid-century walnut bedside table with 2 drawers, £139.99
Richmond set of two rattan dining chairs
Add a touch of boho styling to your interiors with this set of two rattan dining chairs.
Made of light polyethylene rattan, these chairs are the perfect finishing touch to keep your space feeling bright and fresh.
Shop Richmond set of 2 rattan dining chairs at Von Haus, £179.99
Cult Furniture Austen low stool
If you’re looking to add a classic piece to your interiors, look no further than this low stool from Cult Furniture.
Featuring a faux leather seat and a metal frame, this stool brilliantly combines industrial design with luxurious faux leather fabric, making it a standout piece to include in your home.
Urban Outfitters Levy 3-tier storage shelf
Store your books, miniature plants, flowers and more on this bamboo storage display from Urban Outfitters.
H&M glass vase
This minimalist vase is both chic and, as it’s made from recycled glass, sustainable.
Wyld Home Stonna jug vase
Add some faux flowers to this Stonna jug vase, which is made of stoneware with a natural sandstone appearance.
Am.pm hempy hand woven jute runner rug
Whether placed in a hallway or beside your bed, this jute runner rug will add a natural feel to any room.
Shop Am.pm hempy hand woven jute runner rug at La Redoute, £129
M4KEhomewares stone jesmonite paperweight
We can all appreciate a handy, little paperweight – and we have our eye on this jesmonite design, which is available in a variety of stone colours including, charcoal, terracotta and portland stone.
Mali Homeware natura baskets
Stack these baskets next to each other and fill them with whatever you need to.
Featuring a woven detail, the baskets will bring texture and a sense of warmth into your space while providing much-needed storage.
Oliver Bonas Pia sol wood and brass stars photo frame
While many of us keep all our photos on our phone or the cloud these days, nothing beats a family photo placed inside a stunning frame – and this Oliver Bonas design is worth adding to your collection.
Shop Oliver Bonas Pia sol wood & brass stars photo frame, £26
Matalan khaki-tufted microfibre duvet cover
Getting out of bed will be much harder, but the time you spend there will be all the more luxurious with this tufted duvet cover from Matalan.
The duvet cover is crafted from cosy microfibre and features tufted geometric detailing to the top and matching pillowcases, adding a plush, soft feel to your bedroom.
