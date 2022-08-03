rustic home decor collage

Rustic home decor: 11 tables, vases, rugs and more to shop now

Give your home a natural feel with these rustic tables, shelves, vases and more from Urban Outfitters, Etsy and more.

When it comes to homeware, it’s often difficult to keep up with the latest trend; recently we’ve enjoyed taking inspiration from desert decor, coastal grandmother and barbiecore. 

And as some trends come and go, some have the ability to stay in your space for years, even decades – and this is exactly the case with rustic decor.

Everything from dinner plates and bowls to bedside tables and vases has been given the rustic touch over the years, utilising natural materials and muted hues to create a natural and authentic feel to any space – and if you want to add a rustic touch to your interiors, we’ve found 11 homeware buys that will help you achieve the look you desire.

  • M4KEhomewares stone jesmonite paperweight

    M4KEhomewares stone jesmonite paperweight
    Rustic decor: M4KEhomewares stone jesmonite paperweight

    We can all appreciate a handy, little paperweight – and we have our eye on this jesmonite design, which is available in a variety of stone colours including, charcoal, terracotta and portland stone.

    Shop M4KEhomewares stone jesmonite paperweight, from £12

  • Mali Homeware natura baskets

    Mali Homeware natura baskets
    Rustic decor: Mali Homeware natura baskets

    Stack these baskets next to each other and fill them with whatever you need to.

    Featuring a woven detail, the baskets will bring texture and a sense of warmth into your space while providing much-needed storage.

    Shop Mali Homeware natura baskets, £32

  • Oliver Bonas Pia sol wood and brass stars photo frame

    Oliver Bonas Pia sol wood & brass stars photo frame
    Rustic decor: Oliver Bonas Pia sol wood & brass stars photo frame

    While many of us keep all our photos on our phone or the cloud these days, nothing beats a family photo placed inside a stunning frame – and this Oliver Bonas design is worth adding to your collection.

    Shop Oliver Bonas Pia sol wood & brass stars photo frame, £26

  • Matalan khaki-tufted microfibre duvet cover

    Matalan khaki tufted microfibre duvet cover
    Rustic decor: Matalan khaki tufted microfibre duvet cover

    Getting out of bed will be much harder, but the time you spend there will be all the more luxurious with this tufted duvet cover from Matalan.

    The duvet cover is crafted from cosy microfibre and features tufted geometric detailing to the top and matching pillowcases, adding a plush, soft feel to your bedroom.

    Shop Matalan khaki tufted microfibre duvet cover, from £10

