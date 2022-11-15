Whether you’ve well and truly embraced a colourful home, or you’re more into neutral interiors – we can all agree that sage green is a timeless colour choice.

Green has been a favourite for everything from paints to soft furnishings in recent years, but the tranquil hue is standing out as a top choice for 2023, seamlessly fitting in with any interior style, thanks to it’s notes of blue, yellow and grey. Soft and muted, yet still warm, the shade can work for any room – but it’s currently proving particularly popular in our bedrooms.

“Since October, the demand for sage-green bedding has increased dramatically, with searches for the product up by 9,500% on Google. While over on TikTok, #sagegreen has amassed a colossal 297.7 million views, proving that it’s a top colour of the season,” says Wethrift trend expert Nick Drewe. “Sage green offers a different yet still cosy feel, achieving a more elegant, traditional look,” Drewe continues. “This year’s home decor has been all about reconnecting with nature, and now sage green is making a bold comeback, with a search increase of 76% on Pinterest.”

Martin Gill, managing director of luxury bed and bedding retailer And So To Bed echoes this, explaining to Stylist that sage “is a colour that works so well in the bedroom due to its calming and soothing effect. “We find that people like creating a bedroom environment that feels luxurious, zen-like or spa-like and sage green can help create this due to its strong ties to greenery and nature, making the space feel more grounded.”

Interested in how to bring the colour into your space? We asked the interiors experts to share the best ways to style sage-green bedding.



“Sage green is really having a moment, and is currently one of the hottest trends in interior design. The good news is that it’s very easy to work into your decor, whether as an accent colour for a white room or as the dominant hue of the space,” says Sam Hood, co-founder and chief creative officer at Amara.

When it comes to styling the shade with other colours, Hood explains: “Sage is a remarkably forgiving colour and can be paired with other greens, blues and even darker reds such as maroon.”

Georgia Metcalfe, founder of luxury bedroom specialist French Bedroom agrees, advising to stick to neutral, earthy colour palettes. “Whether you are wanting colour-drenched bed linen or are looking to tap into the current stripe or check trends, sage pairs well with white and other neutrals such as taupe and terracotta that can be accented through scatter cushions, throws or even bigger pieces like statement headboards.”

As well as soft furnishings, Metcalfe explains that there are other easy ways to style up your sage bedding to create your bedroom of dreams. “You can also incorporate natural materials like wood, rattan and foliage for a biophilic feel.” But when it comes to what to avoid? Hood warns against the use of “vivid reds and yellows”.

Shop some of our favourite sage-green bedding and bedroom accessories below.



