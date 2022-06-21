All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The sea has become the ultimate source of inspiration for the home and interiors space – and aquatic-themed lighting is one way to embrace the trend.
The sea is truly having a moment right now.
From coastal grandmother to crustaceancore, the ocean is providing us with endless interiors inspiration this summer, and we’re seeing an influx of home accessories inspired by the beauty and wonder of the sea too, from cascading waves to the majestic creatures found within it.
One way we’re seeing this trend in the home and interior space is through lighting. At this year’s Salone del Mobile.Milano, we couldn’t help but notice the influx of aquatic-inspired table lamps, pendants and more, which truly had us in awe.
The SMSC Design Collective dazzled with a jellyfish-inspired design that provided a true sensory experience to lighting designer Mirei Monticelli’s serene Ocean Myths collection, which launched at Milan Design Week.
If your looking to get in on the trend which is tipped to take over this summer, we’ve found nine aquatic-inspired lamps, lights and neon signs that are sure to bring a peaceful sea-inspired vibe to your home.
Lakiq jellyfish hanging pendant light
Bring an aquatic feel to your space with this jellyfish-inspired pendant light, which comes in textured blue glass and will bring a sense of serenity to any room.
AiDeco sirenita - pearl and shell desk lamp
This beautiful pearl and shell desk lamp is the perfect ornament for your table or shelf and provides a unique and relaxing ambience around your home.
Graham & Green Otto octopus floor lamp
Turn your home into an underwater haven with the tall silhouette of the Otto octopus lamp. With intricate detailing on the tentacles with a silver metal finish, this sea-themed lamp is certain to be a statement piece in any room.
Ayus Design white wave lampshade
This lamp features a free-flowing pattern inspired by waves and will make a unique and beautiful conversational piece and sculpture for the home.
Fably jelly fish pendant light
Inspired by the form of jellyfish, this iron pendant lamp brings a subtle yet playful feel to your home, thanks to the three-tier organic shape.
Shop Fably jelly fish pendant light at Not On The High Street, £116
Neon Beach wave neon sign
Make a statement with this neon sign, which is sure to create a calming and relaxed vibe in any room.
Der Oile Macht Druck LED decoration lamp lantern
Relax with this LED decoration lamp lantern, which is made by 3D printing to create a special atmosphere in every room.
Shop Der Oile Macht Druck led decoration lamp lantern at Etsy, £32.12
Batela sea foam glass buoy table lamp
Capture the raw power of the open sea with this glass buoy-inspired lamp, which is designed to embody the colour of the ocean.
Shop Batela sea foam glass buoy table lamp at Home and Bay, £54.95
By On Oceania table lamp
The Oceana table lamp from the Swedish brand By On is a beautiful decorative light fixture in the shape of a shell. The lamp emits a soothing and pleasant glow when lit and evokes thoughts of the deep and tranquil sea.
Images: courtesy of brands
