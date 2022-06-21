aquatic themed lighting collage

Salone del Mobile Milano: aquatic lighting is the interiors trend to watch this summer

Posted by for Home and interiors

The sea has become the ultimate source of inspiration for the home and interiors space  and aquatic-themed lighting is one way to embrace the trend.

The sea is truly having a moment right now.

From coastal grandmother to crustaceancore, the ocean is providing us with endless interiors inspiration this summer, and we’re seeing an influx of home accessories inspired by the beauty and wonder of the sea too, from cascading waves to the majestic creatures found within it.

One way we’re seeing this trend in the home and interior space is through lighting. At this year’s Salone del Mobile.Milano, we couldn’t help but notice the influx of aquatic-inspired table lamps, pendants and more, which truly had us in awe.

The SMSC Design Collective dazzled with a jellyfish-inspired design that provided a true sensory experience to lighting designer Mirei Monticelli’s serene Ocean Myths collection, which launched at Milan Design Week. 

If your looking to get in on the trend which is tipped to take over this summer, we’ve found nine aquatic-inspired lamps, lights and neon signs that are sure to bring a peaceful sea-inspired vibe to your home.

Images: courtesy of brands

