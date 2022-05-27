Home and interiors

Sarah Jessica Parker launches wallpaper line – and it includes the iconic design from And Just Like That...

Leah Sinclair
sarah jessica parker

The collection, which is in collaboration with Wallshoppe, includes 15 prints in 193 variations, including one design that featured in And Just Like That…

If there is one thing we know about Sarah Jessica Parker, it’s that she has taste.

From fashion to beauty, the actor and designer is renowned for her trendsetting ways – and now she is venturing into the world of interiors with the launch of a wallpaper line in collaboration with Wallshoppe.

Parker created the collection with her interior designer and Wallshopppe co-creative director Eric Hughes – and the line is filled with gorgeous prints that we can’t get enough of.

The collection comprises 15 Carrie-worthy prints in 193 variations, ranging from playful plaids, refined florals, bold graphics and sophisticated and timeless designs – and, of course, the famous teal-carnation wallpaper from Carrie’s old apartment in And Just Like That… is also available to purchase (it’s called Townhouse, naturally).

a photo of a desk and chair
And Just Like That: Carrie Bradshaw's home

Shop the collection Wallshoppe’s website here

Images: Getty; Warner Media / HBO Max / Sky