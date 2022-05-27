Sarah Jessica Parker launches wallpaper line – and it includes the iconic design from And Just Like That...
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
The collection, which is in collaboration with Wallshoppe, includes 15 prints in 193 variations, including one design that featured in And Just Like That…
Parker created the collection with her interior designer and Wallshopppe co-creative director Eric Hughes – and the line is filled with gorgeous prints that we can’t get enough of.
The collection comprises 15 Carrie-worthy prints in 193 variations, ranging from playful plaids, refined florals, bold graphics and sophisticated and timeless designs – and, of course, the famous teal-carnation wallpaper from Carrie’s old apartment in And Just Like That… is also available to purchase (it’s called Townhouse, naturally).
Shop the collection Wallshoppe’s website here
Images: Getty; Warner Media / HBO Max / Sky