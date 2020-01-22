The concept of wabi-sabi, although a Japanese term, perfectly conceptualises the ideology of the whole trend: as an ethos it refers to the acceptance of imperfection in life, but as a design concept it translates as appreciating the beauty to be found in imperfection. In real terms, this can mean the warmth and charm of an old tapestry crafted by a loved one, or a lathe-turned wooden vessel bearing impressions of its maker’s hand.

This approach can be applied to larger pieces as well as accessories: think a raw-edged wooden table top with rugged tree bark edges rather than sanded smooth, or a glazed stool with visible drip marks from its time in the kiln.

The Japanese art of kintsugi – an ancient technique used for repairing pottery – blends into the principles of wabi-sabi, valuing the journey of our belongings. When things break, rather than discarding or trying to disguise damage, they are fixed using a gold paste to highlight the chapter in their history, creating something even more unique than before.