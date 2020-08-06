Take your candle game to the next level with these creative, sculptural beauties.
If candles are an obsession of yours, we’ll bet this edit will thrill you to your core. You see, as much as we love dinner candles, made even more popular by this summer’s tablescaping trend, there’s a new type of candle in town and it packs a punch.
Sculptural candles, those that take interesting shapes and roam beyond the realm of your average tea light, are fast becoming an Instagram favourite and a staple in the homes of interior influencers.
They’re an international trend, with many of our favourites courtesy of designers based in places such as New York and Denmark. Whether it’s a vivid green blob or an artfully sculpted woman’s body, these statement candles are not meant to be burned. We recommend using them as a finishing touch in your home’s decor, placing one on top of a bed side table or a chest of drawers.
It’s time to make these striking candles yours and keep them forever.
Organic soy candle
We could stare at this fascinating candle by Andrej Urem all day.
It’s made using a hand-pouring method, which Urem does himself in his studio in New York, before sculpting the wax into architectural forms.
Curvy torso candles
Belle Nous is a small candle brand on Etsy which specialises in candles shaped in celebration of the female form.
The brand hasn’t been up and running for very long but already has a cult following and each drop sells out within a few hours, so you’ll need to keep an eye out for their next launch, and be quick if you want one.
Goober candle
Even if you love minimalist decor, we doubt you can resist this brilliantly playful candle.
Its lime green colour would add a bright pop to any coffee table, bookcase of shelving area.
Tie-die star pillar
Celestial fans, this candle is about to go right to the top of your must-buy list.
Each star-shaped candle is dyed by hand using a blend of pastel shades including blue, pink and orange. It’s also lightly scented using lavender essential oil for a calming energy.
Pillar candle
We always love Danish homeware brand HAY for quirky, colourful accessories, but this stacked candle is one of our favourite pieces yet.
If this one isn’t for you, there’s a whole assortment of colours and designs to choose from.
Twist candle
This Twist candle has become iconic over the last few months, continuously popping up on our Instagram feeds courtesy of many of our favourite interior influencers.
It’s created by Dutch designer Lex Pott and is instantly recognisable thanks to its unique shape and comes in a whole range of colours.
Hand-carved roses candle
This gorgeous candle looks like something Marie Antoinette would position atop of a coffee table book.
We adore the pastel colour palette and over-the-top bow detailing.
Rhubarb and strawberry candle
This 100% soy wax candle is hand poured in the UK with a gorgeous blend of fruity notes.
Its scent includes rhubarb, grapefruit, apple, strawberry, raspberry and plum. Delicious.
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.
