sculptural mirrors collage

These 10 sculptural mirrors will add a striking flair to your home

Posted by for Home and interiors

Ditch plain mirrors for a sculptural and striking design  and here are 10 that we would recommend.

Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the best home decor style of them all?

That’s the question you’ll be rhetorically asking yourself each day with this selection of 10 bold sculptural mirrors.

From candyfloss pink arches to art deco-inspired masterpieces, these mirrors will spruce up your space no matter where you place them.

You may also like

9 mirrored homeware buys to add dimension and flair to your home

  • Norah midi arch mirror

    Norah midi arch mirror
    Sculptural mirrors: Norah midi arch mirror

    Handmade by Katie Gillies in Nottingham, this midi arch mirror will add a splash of pastel colour to your space and will be the perfect update to any surface or dressing table.

    Shop Norah midi arch mirror, £65

    BUY NOW

  • James Shaw plastic baroque mirror

    James Shaw plastic baroque mirror
    Sculptural mirrors: James Shaw plastic baroque mirror

    If you’re looking to spend a pretty penny on a standout mirror, this design from James Shaw is just the one. This baroque wall mirror is hand-formed from recycled HDPE plastic using an extrusion gun of Shaw’s own design, making it sustainable, unique and destined to be the focal point of any room.

    Shop James Shaw plastic baroque mirror at Liberty, £500

    BUY NOW

  • Choice Furniture Superstore Deknudt Anna White wall mirror

    Choice Furniture Superstore Deknudt Anna White wall mirror
    Sculptural mirrors: Choice Furniture Superstore Deknudt Anna White wall mirror

    This classical design will add old school glamour to your bedroom or living room thanks to its grand design.

    Shop Choice Furniture Superstore Deknudt Anna White wall mirror at UFurnish, £270.00

    BUY NOW

  • Wayfair accent mirror

    Wayfair accent mirror
    Sculptural mirrors: Wayfair accent mirror

    This unusual mirror successfully combines both form and function to create a very practical piece of wall art. The eye-catching design features a sturdy, angular, wedge-shaped metal frame with an integrated metal shelf that is ideal for holding candles, flower vases, photo frames, trinkets, delightful accent items or toiletries.

    Shop Wayfair accent mirror at UFurnish, £58.99

    BUY NOW

  • Gallery Direct Dawes round mirror

    Style Our Home dawes round mirror, £95
    Sculptural mirrors: Gallery Direct Dawes round mirror

    Looking for a truly unique mirror style? Get your hands on the Dawes round mirror from Gallery Direct. This abstract mirror consisting of small square mirrors is the true definition of a statement mirror, thanks to expert craftsmanship and unmatched creativity.

    Shop Gallery Direct dawes round mirror at Style Our Home, £95

    BUY NOW

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article