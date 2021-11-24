It’s officially that time of the year where our bosses have announced the annual secret Santa and we all collectively feel the pressure of getting the right gift for our colleagues this Christmas.

It’s something we have all experienced, but somehow there’s a certain level of worry about what to get our colleagues every time Secret Santa rolls around.

Luckily for you, Stylist has you covered with our top 9 picks of secret Santa gifts with a homeware twist.

From Christmas mugs to miniature plants, these gifts are all under £20 and will be a cute addition to your colleague’s desk or home.