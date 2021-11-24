All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Whether you have secret Santa anxiety or just can’t stand it, these nine homeware-inspired gifts are sure to make the process easier this year.
It’s officially that time of the year where our bosses have announced the annual secret Santa and we all collectively feel the pressure of getting the right gift for our colleagues this Christmas.
It’s something we have all experienced, but somehow there’s a certain level of worry about what to get our colleagues every time Secret Santa rolls around.
Luckily for you, Stylist has you covered with our top 9 picks of secret Santa gifts with a homeware twist.
From Christmas mugs to miniature plants, these gifts are all under £20 and will be a cute addition to your colleague’s desk or home.
Oliver Bonas tap for tea green metal bell
Feeling it’s time for a brew? Chime the tap for tea bell and hope that someone answers your call. This light green bell features deep green bold ‘tap for tea’ text and is ideal for gifting to your favourite office tea drinker.
Anthropologie bundled up monogram mug
This mug will spread a cuppa cheer for your co-workers and comes with a gift tag tied at its handle.
Nordic Nest profile pizza slicer
If you have a pizza lover on your hands, this handy kitchen tool is sure to go down a treat. With its large diameter, the slicer will make short work of everything from crispy flatbreads to deep-pan pizzas.
Kikkerland whale coconut scrubbing sponges
These cute scrubbing sponges come in an adorable whale design and will be the perfect stocking filler or Secret Santa gift for the clean-freak in your workplace.
Shop Kikkerland whale coconut scrubbing sponges at Selfridges, £19.95
Fortnum’s Christmas carousel ornament
Inspired by Fortnum’s very own merry-go-round musical biscuit tin, this Christmas carousel ornament will fill your home with a dose of Fortnum’s magic. Crafted from glass, the decoration hangs from a branded ribbon loop and will make your colleague’s festive decor all the more joyous.
So'Home bathroom tray
This bathroom tray will be a sleek addition to any bathroom and fits within the Secret Santa budget that we all want to keep to.
Flamingo Candles Thank God I'm Fabulous desk plate design
Sass up the office with this amazing gold desk plate with baby pink acrylic. With a statement like “Thank God I’m Fabulous” this will be the perfect gift for a colleague who can appreciate a bit of banter.
Shop Flamingo Candles Thank God I’m Fabulous desk plate design, £8
Paperchase midnight flora jewellery box
Your colleague is sure to love this stylish jewellery box, which comes with a stitched floral motif and golden tassel zip.
Patch Plants Suri plant
If you have a green-fingered work buddy, they’ll love this adorable Suri plant, which requires minimal care but will look stunning in any space.
Images: courtesy of brands
