From ditsy floral bedding to baroque mirrors, these accessories are just what you need to take your home to the next level.
Shabby chic is a phrase many of us have heard over the years.
While the term was popularised over 20 years ago with designer Rachel Ashwell, the traditional British aesthetic continues to acquire multigenerational fans – many of whom are keen to emulate the vintage feminine style it is famously known for.
From crochet and linen fabrics to pastel hues, pattern and texture is the name of the game when it comes to this interior trend – and for those looking to further embrace the country chic look, there is a plethora of homeware buys that will create the cosy and nostalgic atmosphere you’re after.
Majari Washed Cotton Duvet Cover
Cosy up with this cotton duvet set, which is made from pure cotton percale and designed in a delicate floral print.
Shop the Majari Washed Cotton Duvet Cover at La Redoute, £36
Tall Baroque Mirror
This grand baroque mirror gives a luxe vintage feel and is crafted from paulownia wood with a matte chalk painted frame and ornate detailing.
Jute Oval Natural Brown Woven Floor Mat Large
Bring a boho feel into your home with this oval mat made from jute, a fabric that’s woven from vegetable fibres. The plaited ropes of this Oliver Bonas rug have been stitched into a design of swirls, circles and more.
Shop the Jute Oval Natural Brown Woven Floor Mat Large at Oliver Bonas, £125
Churchill Vintage Prints Tea Plates Prague Rose Print 210mm
If you’re looking to purchase antique-inspired kitchenware, this rose print tea plate will be a lovely addition to your collection.
Shop Churchill Vintage Prints Tea Plates Prague Rose Print 210mm at Nisbets, £46.78
Preppy throw
This pretty lilac throw is a great accessory to add to your living space and is beautifully crafted from 100% lambswool.
Patterned cushion cover
The mix of soft colours and vintage-inspired florals make this the ultimate shabby chic accessory for your bed or sofa.
Evie Lamp Shade
This lamp shade will stand out bodily in your home, thanks to the embroidered embellishments and nature-inspired motif.
Elise Rattan Rocking Chair
Elevate your space with this vintage-inspired rocking chair, complete with rattan construction and curved design with looped detailing.
Shop Elise Rattan Rocking Chair at Urban Outfitters, £249.00
Sonny Terracotta Plant Pot
This hand-crafted plant pot has a distressed, rustic finish making it a distinct addition to your home.
Meadow Yellow Floral Cotton Print Curtains
While it may be cold outside, there’s no harm in bringing a little sunshine indoors – and this print curtain certainly will add a vintage feel to your home, thanks to its wild meadow flowers design.
Shop McAlister Textiles Meadow Yellow Floral Cotton Print Curtains at UFurnish, £69.95
Gerania 3 Piece Willow Log Carrier Set
Made of natural materials, this log carrier set can be used to collect logs for your firepit or stylishly placed in the corner of your home as a basket.
Shop Wayfair Gerania 3 Piece Willow Log Carrier Set at UFurnish, £176.99
