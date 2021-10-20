Shabby chic is a phrase many of us have heard over the years.

While the term was popularised over 20 years ago with designer Rachel Ashwell, the traditional British aesthetic continues to acquire multigenerational fans – many of whom are keen to emulate the vintage feminine style it is famously known for.

From crochet and linen fabrics to pastel hues, pattern and texture is the name of the game when it comes to this interior trend – and for those looking to further embrace the country chic look, there is a plethora of homeware buys that will create the cosy and nostalgic atmosphere you’re after.