One of the key interiors trends of 2022 has been crustaceancore – a sea-inspired look that incorporates everything from prawns to lobsters into your home. If you’re looking for a subtle way to approach this trend, these shell-inspired designs will do the job.
If there is one thing that has inspired our home decor this year, it’s the sea.
It’s served as an inspiration to many, starting with the emergence of the coastal grandmother trend and continuing with the aquatic-themed lighting seen at Milan Design Week this year – and crustaceancore, in particular, only looks set to grow in popularity.
The sea creature-themed trend sees everything from lobsters and crabs to prawns emblazoned across plates, mugs, duvets and more and, according to Etsy, shoppers are now looking to incorporate the kitsch coastal trend into their Christmas decor, with searches for shell ornaments and accents on the rise.
If you’re looking to embrace the coastal look this Christmas and beyond, we’ve selected 11 shell-inspired home accessories that’ll ease you into the trend perfectly.
Dunelm fossil shell sculpture
Bring the seaside feel to your home, with this fossil shell ornament, which is crafted from resin.
JJ Textiles seashells throw
This playful throw is covered in seashells and starfish and will be perfect for cosying up on cold winter nights.
Rhoom pearl velvet shell cushion
Bring a magical flair to your bedroom with this plush velvet cushion shaped in a sea shell-like design. It comes in an array of colours, including this mustard hue that we’re loving.
So'home shell coir doormat
Add a welcoming addition to your home entrance with this decorative seashell doormat from So’home.
H&M Home small stoneware vase
If you’re looking to add a cute vase to your mantle or shelf, this design from H&M Home is worth adding to your interiors wishlist. Made of glazed stoneware with an undulating pattern in soft shades, it is sure to standout.
Melody Maison gold shell-shaped wall mirror
This gold scalloped mirror is perfect for fans of mid-century style and will certainly elevate any space its placed in.
Urban Outfitters shell table lamp
Add some under-the-sea vibes to your space with this adorable tabletop lamp, which features a shell and pearl design with an illuminated globe lamp in the centre.
Minnie-Mae Stott ceramic mussel shell pinch pot
This pinch pot will be a stunning addition to your home, thanks to the hand-formed ceramic design in a iridescent blue hue.
Shop Minnie-Mae Stott ceramic mussel shell pinch pot at Glassette, £34.50
Eleanor Bowmer Miami shells fine china mug
Treat yourself to vibrant mug from British designer Eleanor Bowmer. This playful design features Eleanor’s iconic Miami shell print and is made of durable bone china.
Shop Eleanor Bowmer Miami shells fine china short mug at Chalk Interiors, £12
Emma Bridgewater scallop shell 6.5-inch plate
Give your tabletop some seaside charm with this scallop shell 6.5-inch plate from Emma Bridgewater – you won’t regret it.
Shop Emma Bridgewater scallop shell 6.5-inch plate at Liberty London, £14.00
Ferm Living shell-shaped stoneware pot
This Ferm Living stoneware pot is mad of 100% stoneware and comes in a chic shell design. Perfect for minimalist interiors.
Shop Ferm Living shell-shaped stoneware pot at Selfridges, £95
