Urban Outfitters shell table lamp

11 shell-inspired homeware buys to bring a coastal vibe to your home

Posted by for Home and interiors

One of the key interiors trends of 2022 has been crustaceancore – a sea-inspired look that incorporates everything from prawns to lobsters into your home. If you’re looking for a subtle way to approach this trend, these shell-inspired designs will do the job.

If there is one thing that has inspired our home decor this year, it’s the sea.

It’s served as an inspiration to many, starting with the emergence of the coastal grandmother trend and continuing with the aquatic-themed lighting seen at Milan Design Week this year – and crustaceancore, in particular, only looks set to grow in popularity. 

The sea creature-themed trend sees everything from lobsters and crabs to prawns emblazoned across plates, mugs, duvets and more and, according to Etsy, shoppers are now looking to incorporate the kitsch coastal trend into their Christmas decor, with searches for shell ornaments and accents on the rise.

If you’re looking to embrace the coastal look this Christmas and beyond, we’ve selected 11 shell-inspired home accessories that’ll ease you into the trend perfectly.

You may also like

9 cool glass candle holders you’ll want to add to your home this autumn

  • Dunelm fossil shell sculpture

    Dunelm fossil shell on stand sculpture
    Shell-inspired homeware: Dunelm fossil shell on stand sculpture

    Bring the seaside feel to your home, with this fossil shell ornament, which is crafted from resin.

    Shop Dunelm fossil shell on stand sculpture, £14

    BUY NOW

  • JJ Textiles seashells throw

    JJ Textiles seashells throw
    Shell-inspired homeware: JJ Textiles seashells throw

    This playful throw is covered in seashells and starfish and will be perfect for cosying up on cold winter nights.

    Shop JJ Textiles seashells throw, £104

    BUY NOW

  • Rhoom pearl velvet shell cushion

    Rhoom pearl velvet shell cushion
    Shell-inspired homeware: Rhoom pearl velvet shell cushion

    Bring a magical flair to your bedroom with this plush velvet cushion shaped in a sea shell-like design. It comes in an array of colours, including this mustard hue that we’re loving.

    Shop Rhoom pearl velvet shell cushion, £20

    BUY NOW

  • So'home shell coir doormat

    So'home shell coir doormat
    Shell-inspired homeware: So'home shell coir doormat

    Add a welcoming addition to your home entrance with this decorative seashell doormat from So’home.

    Shop So’home shell coir doormat, £15.20

    BUY NOW

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article