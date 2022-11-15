If there is one thing that has inspired our home decor this year, it’s the sea.

It’s served as an inspiration to many, starting with the emergence of the coastal grandmother trend and continuing with the aquatic-themed lighting seen at Milan Design Week this year – and crustaceancore, in particular, only looks set to grow in popularity.

The sea creature-themed trend sees everything from lobsters and crabs to prawns emblazoned across plates, mugs, duvets and more and, according to Etsy, shoppers are now looking to incorporate the kitsch coastal trend into their Christmas decor, with searches for shell ornaments and accents on the rise.

If you’re looking to embrace the coastal look this Christmas and beyond, we’ve selected 11 shell-inspired home accessories that’ll ease you into the trend perfectly.