All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Bring the ocean to you with these nine shell-shaped vases that come in a vast array of colours and shapes from Anthropologie, Jigsaw Home, Rose & Grey and more.
The seaside is truly an endless source of inspiration.
From sandy beaches and jagged rocks to the serene blue sea, the colours, shapes and hues we find at the beach can provide us with endless interiors inspo while providing a sense of calm in our homes – and one way we’re channelling serious beachside vibes is with shell-shaped vases.
These vases are reminiscent of the random little shells we find on the beach – whether it’s the white sands of Barbados or the more rocky trails of Brighton – and we’ve found nine shell vases that we’re looking to add to our homes this spring.
Rose & Grey ceramic shell vase
Add some ceramics to your shelf in the form of this terracotta shell vase from Rose & Grey. Its minimal design and warm colour allow it to fit in with several interior styles and it’s perfect for pairing with a larger peach shell or placing a few stems inside of it.
Eleanor Bowner blue shell vase
Blue is definitely having a moment right now – and you can hop on the trend with this glossy light blue shell vase that’s ideal for holding fresh or dried flowers.
Jigsaw Home Richmond Shelly vase
Up your vase game with this neutral piece from Jigsaw, which comes in a large shell shape that will look great on a coffee table or mantel.
Ginori Luke Edward Hall 3 shells vase/candle holder
Bring some style to your interior with this vase and candleholder from Ginori 1735. Inspired by Greco-Roman mythology, this vase is sure to bring a coastal vibe to your home thanks to its interlinking seashell design in fresh white or blue.
Shop Ginori Luke Edward Hall 3 shells vase/candle holder at Amara, £184
Joy gold shell vase
This sculptural gold shell vase will make a stunning centrepiece in just about any room in your home.
Ferm Living shell pot - off white
This minimalistic shell pot comes in a truly unique design with a matte finish and glazed interior that will add a level of sophistication to any setting.
Shop Ferm Living shell pot - off white at Article London, £88
Los Objetos decorativos seashell vase in honey
Brighten up your home with this seashell vase in a vibrant yellow hue. This piece is a combination of 3D modelling and hand-crafted production and will stand out in your home thanks to its cheery design.
Shop Los Objetos decorativos seashell vase - honey at Coggles, £78
Lucie de Moyencourt shell vase
South African-based artist Lucie de Moyencourt has created this stunning vase, which is inspired by mermaids and the ocean.
The shell vases, which are sold at Anthropologie, are perfect for anyone who wants to decorate their home with truly unique-looking pieces.
Aufora selby white seashell ceramic vase
If you’re into nautical decor, this seashell ceramic vase is a classy take on the trend.
Whether you choose to fill it with flowers, fresh herbs or potpourri, this elegant vase will make a statement whether it’s placed in the bathroom or the bedroom.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
