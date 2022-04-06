shell vases collage

9 shell-shaped vases we’re coveting right now

Bring the ocean to you with these nine shell-shaped vases that come in a vast array of colours and shapes from Anthropologie, Jigsaw Home, Rose & Grey and more.

The seaside is truly an endless source of inspiration.

From sandy beaches and jagged rocks to the serene blue sea, the colours, shapes and hues we find at the beach can provide us with endless interiors inspo while providing a sense of calm in our homes – and one way we’re channelling serious beachside vibes is with shell-shaped vases.

These vases are reminiscent of the random little shells we find on the beach – whether it’s the white sands of Barbados or the more rocky trails of Brighton – and we’ve found nine shell vases that we’re looking to add to our homes this spring.

Images: courtesy of brands

