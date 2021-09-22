Pastels are the subtly pretty way of adding a pop of colour to any interior, but sherbet lemon is one in particular that deserves more of the spotlight.

Like the colour of its boiled sweet namesake, sherbet lemon homewares are an easy way to add brightness and colour to any space without being over the top or garish.

Any shade of yellow is a sure fire way of adding notes of cheeriness but it doesn’t have to be in a big way. Think plates, mugs, small homewares and work your way up to duvet sets or sofas.