Embrace brighter colours in your home with the help of some oh-so-sweet sherbet lemon homewares.
Pastels are the subtly pretty way of adding a pop of colour to any interior, but sherbet lemon is one in particular that deserves more of the spotlight.
Like the colour of its boiled sweet namesake, sherbet lemon homewares are an easy way to add brightness and colour to any space without being over the top or garish.
Any shade of yellow is a sure fire way of adding notes of cheeriness but it doesn’t have to be in a big way. Think plates, mugs, small homewares and work your way up to duvet sets or sofas.
Pooky murphy table lamp
This fun, shapely lamp is the perfect addition to any boring mantelpiece or bedside table.
&klevering yellow round braid mirror
This little mirror is the ideal, understated nod to the sherbet lemon trend.
We Love Linen yellow bed set
There’s no greater joy than a set of fresh sheets, and in sherbet yellow too? You may have just hit the pastel-coloured jackpot.
Spicer & Wood beaded lemon cushion
There’s no greater immersion in the trend than having lemons front and centre. This beaded cushion probably isn’t the best to lie on but sure would make a lovely addition to any sofa.
Le Printemps dried floral bouquet
Fresh bouquets are nice but need repurchasing every week. With this dried bunch, enjoy the vivid yellows for months to come.
Shop Le Printemps dried floral bouquet at Not On The High Street, £28
Lights4Fun hello sunshine light
Neon doesn’t just have to be loud greens or vibrant pinks, oh no. This pale yellow sign brings as much sunshine as it says.
Sklum dining chair
This Scandi chair is the ideal pop of colour to any drab dining table. Go the extra mile and pair with a similarly coloured cushion too.
Mambo abstract art print
Prints are an easy and fun way to spruce up any space and this abstract yellow one is ideal for plain walls.
Maisons Du Monde yellow footrest
You may not think you need a footrest but look how comfy this one looks. You won’t regret resting on this and the pale yellow will match any neutral living area.
Stories of Italy macchia vase
This may have pink interwoven in it but this vibrant vase is a great way of incorporating sherbet lemon with other colours. Fill it up with flowers or stack up on a side table for optimum vase appreciation.
Matilda Goad scallop trim napkins
Fabric napkins may remind you of special occasions but with these, even breakfast would feel like an occasion. Subtle and trimmed with pale blue, these napkins are almost too pretty to use.
