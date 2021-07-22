If you were to learn that a pan had sold out 10 times already since its launch in 2019 and had amassed a wait list of over 50,000 eager customers in America, what would your reaction be? Because that’s precisely what The Always Pan, the debut hero product launched by homeware brand Our Place has accomplished in its two-year existence.

This isn’t just any pan, of course. Dubbed by the New York Times as “pan for just about anything” and Fortune magazine as “the pan that took Instagram by storm”, it was designed specifically by Shiza Shahid, the founder of Our Place, to be a multicultural utensil that enabled every different culture to use it to cook. It’s deep enough to cook pasta, but wide enough to cook an egg; it’s got a removable steaming basket and boasts a clever pour spout, to make pouring excess liquid out easier. Not only that, but The Always Pan is available in a sextet of lustworthy hues; it’s Le Creuset, with heart.