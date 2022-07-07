When you think of tableware, crochet designs aren’t exactly what comes to mind. Luckily for us, fashion brand Shrimps had the vision and has brought it to fruition – and it’s resulted in a chic edit of monochrome crochet placemats, cutlery holders and coasters that we’re in love with.

Shrimps placemat

Shrimps cutlery holder

The homeware pieces are inspired by the brand’s spring/summer 2022 collection and are hand-knitted using 100% merino wool. The minimal edit of checked crochet table pieces is the first of its kind, with the brand expected to launch more accessories in time.

Shrimps coaster

This isn’t Shrimps’ first foray into homeware, though. The brand collaborated with Habitat on a gorgeous collection featuring eight homeware pieces, including two items of furniture, a limited edition print, a lamp and soft furnishings. Shrimps homeware is available to shop on its website.

