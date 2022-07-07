shrimps homeware

Shrimps launches its first homeware collection filled with crochet table pieces that we’re loving

The chic edit includes crochet coasters, placemats and cutlery holders.

When you think of tableware, crochet designs aren’t exactly what comes to mind.

Luckily for us, fashion brand Shrimps had the vision and has brought it to fruition – and it’s resulted in a chic edit of monochrome crochet placemats, cutlery holders and coasters that we’re in love with.

The homeware pieces are inspired by the brand’s spring/summer 2022 collection and are hand-knitted using 100% merino wool.

The minimal edit of checked crochet table pieces is the first of its kind, with the brand expected to launch more accessories in time.

This isn’t Shrimps’ first foray into homeware, though.

The brand collaborated with Habitat on a gorgeous collection featuring eight homeware pieces, including two items of furniture, a limited edition print, a lamp and soft furnishings.

Shrimps homeware is available to shop on its website.

Images: Shrimps

