The chic edit includes crochet coasters, placemats and cutlery holders.
When you think of tableware, crochet designs aren’t exactly what comes to mind.
Luckily for us, fashion brand Shrimps had the vision and has brought it to fruition – and it’s resulted in a chic edit of monochrome crochet placemats, cutlery holders and coasters that we’re in love with.
The homeware pieces are inspired by the brand’s spring/summer 2022 collection and are hand-knitted using 100% merino wool.
The minimal edit of checked crochet table pieces is the first of its kind, with the brand expected to launch more accessories in time.
This isn’t Shrimps’ first foray into homeware, though.
The brand collaborated with Habitat on a gorgeous collection featuring eight homeware pieces, including two items of furniture, a limited edition print, a lamp and soft furnishings.
Shrimps homeware is available to shop on its website.
Images: Shrimps
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
Create a dreamy sanctuary with these pieces from M&S x Fired Earth
Home and interiors
You’re going to want everything from this new floral-filled homeware collab
Home and interiors
Zara is taking its homeware to the next level with the launch of ZaraHome+
Home and interiors
Ikea’s new Scandi-inspired cookware launches next week – and you’re going to want it all