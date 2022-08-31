Give your bathroom a quirky update with these mats from Dunelm, Urban Outfitters, Oliver Bonas and more.
Stepping out of the bath or shower and onto a plush bath mat is one of the best feelings ever.
And while the main priority is making sure the mat is dry, soft and comfy, it can also be a standout addition to your bathroom when you opt for a fun and bold design – and slogan bath mats are a great way to inject some personality into the room.
Whether you choose a vibrant design with a cheeky slogan or something more muted with words of inspiration, these slogan bath mats are sure to brighten your day. We’ve selected nine of the best that will give an instant update to your bathroom decor.
Birch & Yarn white get naked 100% cotton recycled bath mat
Add a cheeky feel to your bathroom with this playful recycled bath mat from Birch & Yarn.
Shop Birch & Yarn white get naked 100% cotton recycled bath mat, £16
Urban Outfitters rise & shine bath mat
Bring some sunshine into your bathroom with this cheery bath mat, which is made of soft tufted cotton and is sure to bring some happy vibes to your home each morning.
Oliver Bonas relax blue stripe tassel bath mat
Spruce up your shower time with this Oliver Bonas tassel mat, which features a blue and white striped design and ‘relax’ text in cursive font.
Matalan hey gorgeous bath mat
Crafted with a sumptuously soft emerald green base, this fluffy bathmat is an instant confidence boost.
Sklum cotton bath rug yuicy
There are no rules when it comes to bathroom rugs and this peach-shaped design will inject some fun into your interiors.
Habitat cotton looking fresh bath mat
We all like to jump out of the shower feeling fresh – and in case you wanted a reminder, this pastel Habitat bath mat will do the job.
M&S pure cotton rise and shine slogan bath mat
Your mornings will be immediately improved after purchasing this mood-boosting M&S pure cotton bath mat.
Dunelm fresh start natural 100% organic cotton bath mat
This sustainable bath mat from Dunelm is unbleached, undyed and naturally extra soft, and made from cotton produced using organic farming methods.
Shop Dunelm fresh start natural 100% organic cotton bath mat, £16
Sincerely Joy Store laugh love live bath mat
Every millennial has lived through their “live, laugh, love” phase – and if you want to add a touch of humour and nostalgia to your space, this bath mat is just the thing.
Shop Sincerely Joy Store laugh love live bath mat at Etsy, form £38.28
Images: courtesy of brands