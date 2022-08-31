Stepping out of the bath or shower and onto a plush bath mat is one of the best feelings ever.

And while the main priority is making sure the mat is dry, soft and comfy, it can also be a standout addition to your bathroom when you opt for a fun and bold design – and slogan bath mats are a great way to inject some personality into the room.

Whether you choose a vibrant design with a cheeky slogan or something more muted with words of inspiration, these slogan bath mats are sure to brighten your day. We’ve selected nine of the best that will give an instant update to your bathroom decor.