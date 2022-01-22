Spending so much time in our spaces during lockdown has led to many of us tinkering with our homes, from full-on renovations to subtle changes that lift the room into a new dimension.

Whether you’re a full-on maximalist or prefer something a bit more sleek, there’s always tons of inspiration to be found online.

Enter: Instagram’s new favourite interiors trend that we’ve been seeing literally everywhere on our feeds.

This paired back, functional yet aesthetically pleasing trend is known as slow design, but it might not be what you think.