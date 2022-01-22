Slow design interiors: everything you need to know about the aesthetic and how to recreate it in your home
Sustainability and functionality are key when creating a “slow” space, no matter your budget.
Spending so much time in our spaces during lockdown has led to many of us tinkering with our homes, from full-on renovations to subtle changes that lift the room into a new dimension.
Whether you’re a full-on maximalist or prefer something a bit more sleek, there’s always tons of inspiration to be found online.
Enter: Instagram’s new favourite interiors trend that we’ve been seeing literally everywhere on our feeds.
This paired back, functional yet aesthetically pleasing trend is known as slow design, but it might not be what you think.
Described as an offshoot of the slow movement which began in Italy in 1986 as the slow food movement (a natural reaction against a McDonald’s opening up), slow design focuses on not just the way things look, but the process of making them.
According to architects Sherwin Williams, slow design is a reaction against the might of the mass-produced and expresses a longing for more culturally authentic and ethically made artifacts.
It champions sustainability, long-lasting and multi-use pieces, handmade and DIY additions as well as original, unique touches.
In short, it’s a modern minimalist’s dream come true. And with over 400,000 tags on Instagram alone, inspiration to recreate this look in your own home is never far away.
The slow design movement is understood as very much a response to the current culture of “fast” – fashion, consumption and lifestyle. It’s about creating calm and tranquility, minimising clutter and distraction and making sure that your space works for you.
Think earthy, natural materials paired with simple neutral walls. Fairtrade trinkets and hardy wood furniture that provides a sense of minimalism, but with an edge.
While these investment pieces can often get expensive, the encouragement of shopping second hand ensures that it remains accessible for all.
If you’re looking to dip a toe into slow movement, why not try an independent marketplace like Etsy for some handmade ceramics. Pick something sturdy but stylish, in a neutral tone.
If you’re ready to commit more, you’ll never go wrong with a sturdy wooden dresser, which can easily be upcycled with some wood stain or paint.
Are you ready to go slow?
Images: Getty