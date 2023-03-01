Sofa slipcovers are a great way to revamp your sofa and give your living room an update – and we’ve found nine designs to shop from Dunelm, Ikea, Homescapes and more.
Buying a piece of furniture is a pretty big deal.
Whether it’s a sprawling four-seater or a cosy armchair, choosing a piece that will ultimately become a focal point of your living space can be tricky – but luckily, sofa slipcovers mean we don’t have to stick to one design for too long.
Whether you’re looking to test out a bold design or want a cover to protect your sofa from daily tears, spills, stains and more, slipcovers are both practical and aesthetically pleasing for those wanting to give their sofa an update without forking out for an entirely new one.
And if you’re in the market for a sofa slipcover, we’ve found nine designs that you’re sure to love.
Bemz conscious tweed cover for Ikea Karlstad three-seater sofa
Designed specifically for Ikea’s popular Karlstad three-seater sofa, keep it simple with this cover in a muted tweed hue.
Shop Ikea Karlstad 3 seater sofa cover conscious tweed at Bemz, £233.10
Homescapes Clare three-seater armchair cover
Update your old three-seater sofa with this design from Homescapes. The elasticated multi-stretch fabric is easy to fit and comes in six contemporary colours including beige, dark grey, light grey, gold, burnt orange and purple.
Menotti microfibre L-shaped sofa cover
If you want to inject some colour into your living space, this mustard-hued sofa cover will do just that.
The Sofa Crafter corner sofa cover
This sofa cover is the definition of ‘go big or go home’, thanks to the large check-print design in white and green.
Dunelm boucle two-seater sofa cover
If you’re a boucle lover, this sofa cover is just for you. It’s designed in a soft, boucle texture that will offer you an instant and affordable style refresh.
Ikea Vimle cover for two-seat sofa, with wide armrests
Extend the life of your two-seater sofa with this light blue sofa cover, which is sure to revitalise your living space.
Shop Ikea Vimle cover for 2-seat sofa, with wide armrests, £139
Rosalind Wheeler floral printed box cushion loveseat slipcover
Add a floral feel to your space with this sofa slipcover from Rosalind Wheeler.
Shop Rosalind Wheeler floral printed soft stretchy box cushion loveseat slipcover at Wayfair, £30.99
Sofa Guards flamingo cover
If you’re a lover of all things pink but can’t quite commit to buying a pink sofa, this Sofa Guards cover is a great compromise.
The Sofa Crafter sofa cover velvet pink
Blush pink is one hue that truly encapsulates the beauty of spring – and you can give your sofa the perfect seasonal update with this velvet pink sofa cover.
Images: courtesy of brands