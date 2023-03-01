Buying a piece of furniture is a pretty big deal.

Whether it’s a sprawling four-seater or a cosy armchair, choosing a piece that will ultimately become a focal point of your living space can be tricky – but luckily, sofa slipcovers mean we don’t have to stick to one design for too long.

Whether you’re looking to test out a bold design or want a cover to protect your sofa from daily tears, spills, stains and more, slipcovers are both practical and aesthetically pleasing for those wanting to give their sofa an update without forking out for an entirely new one.

And if you’re in the market for a sofa slipcover, we’ve found nine designs that you’re sure to love.