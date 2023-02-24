soft girl spring homeware collage

Spring is almost upon us  and you can channel the new season with these homeware buys.

Spring is almost here – and if you’re like me, you’ll be embracing your ‘soft life’ by any means possible.

From planning trips abroad to doing cosy Sunday brunches with friends, we’re all about embracing the soft life – and this can be reflected in your interiors.

With a new season upon us, it might be time to give your home a spring update, so whether you’re a lover of florals or a pastel enthusiast, these soft girl spring home accessories will see you ‘spring’ into the new season in style.

  • Urban Outfitters Oval orange braided mirror

    Urban Outfitters Oval orange braided mirror
    Soft girl spring: Urban Outfitters Oval orange braided mirror

    Brighten up your space with this oval wall mirror, which features a braided oval frame complete with mirrored glass to centre. 

    Shop Urban Outfitters Oval orange braided mirror, £48

  • AM.PM Samy flower organic cotton rug

    AM.PM Samy flower organic cotton rug
    Soft girl spring: AM.PM Samy flower organic cotton rug

    Bring some flower power to your room with this soft, tactile rug, which will bring a playful feel to any room it’s placed in.

    Shop AM.PM Samy flower organic cotton rug at La Redoute, £65

  • Hot Pottery lilac jug

    Hot Pottery lilac jug
    Soft girl spring: Hot Pottery lilac jug

    Create the perfect tablescape for alfresco dining this spring with this Hot Pottery lilac jug. It’s the perfect vessel for anything from homemade lemonade on a hot day to an elegant bouquet and will be a worthy addition to any table setting.

    Shop Hot Pottery lilac jug at Glassette, £55

  • Matilda Goad raffia scallop candle shade

    Matilda Goad raffia scallop candle shade
    Soft girl spring: Matilda Goad raffia scallop candle shade

    If you’re in the market for a classic piece that works for all interior styles, this raffia scallop candle shade will do the job. Crafted from handwoven raffia with a contrasting red trim, this lamp shade is lined with cream cotton to help create a soft, muted light.

    Shop Matilda Goad raffia scallop candle shade, £80

  • Milly Bee cherry print

    Milly Bee cherry print
    Soft girl spring: Milly Bee cherry print

    This playful print includes a pair of cherries on a bright pink background and would be a great addition to your gallery wall.

    Shop Milly Bee cherry print at Etsy, from £12.50

