All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Spring is almost upon us – and you can channel the new season with these homeware buys.
Spring is almost here – and if you’re like me, you’ll be embracing your ‘soft life’ by any means possible.
From planning trips abroad to doing cosy Sunday brunches with friends, we’re all about embracing the soft life – and this can be reflected in your interiors.
With a new season upon us, it might be time to give your home a spring update, so whether you’re a lover of florals or a pastel enthusiast, these soft girl spring home accessories will see you ‘spring’ into the new season in style.
You may also like
Transform your home into a floral paradise with these wallpapers
John Lewis Anyday tufted waves cushion
If you’re looking for an easy way to update your home this spring, this tufted cushion will do the job, thanks to its soft, tactile material and cool soft pink hue.
Love Indy UK pink and orange checkerboard daisy crochet wall hanging
If you’re obsessed with all things Y2K, add this checkerboard crotchet wall hanging to your decor for peak nostalgia purposes.
Shop Love Indy UK pink and orange checkerboard daisy crochet wall hanging, £20
Oliver Bonas Veronica floral green jacquard throw
This woven jacquard throw will add a pop of colour to your home no matter where it is placed.
Shop Oliver Bonas Veronica floral green jacquard throw, £39.50
Style Ella pink scalloped edge chenille printed rug
This chenille printed rug is the perfect subtle addition of colour to any room, thanks to its neutral colour and scalloped edge background, available in both pink and blue.
Shop Style Ella pink scalloped edge chenille printed rug at Daals, £49.99
Anthropologie Elton side plates, set of four
These plates are sure to bring a smile to your face, thanks to their handcrafted nature and beautiful lilac hue.
Urban Outfitters Oval orange braided mirror
Brighten up your space with this oval wall mirror, which features a braided oval frame complete with mirrored glass to centre.
AM.PM Samy flower organic cotton rug
Bring some flower power to your room with this soft, tactile rug, which will bring a playful feel to any room it’s placed in.
Shop AM.PM Samy flower organic cotton rug at La Redoute, £65
Hot Pottery lilac jug
Create the perfect tablescape for alfresco dining this spring with this Hot Pottery lilac jug. It’s the perfect vessel for anything from homemade lemonade on a hot day to an elegant bouquet and will be a worthy addition to any table setting.
Matilda Goad raffia scallop candle shade
If you’re in the market for a classic piece that works for all interior styles, this raffia scallop candle shade will do the job. Crafted from handwoven raffia with a contrasting red trim, this lamp shade is lined with cream cotton to help create a soft, muted light.
Milly Bee cherry print
This playful print includes a pair of cherries on a bright pink background and would be a great addition to your gallery wall.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Homeware
This playful bedding trend will instantly transform your room
Home and interiors
Take inspiration from Lily Allen’s Brooklyn townhouse with these chintz home buys
Home and interiors
Bring an artsy feel to your space with these 11 splatter-print homeware pieces
Home and interiors
How to get on board with the retro coquette interiors trend