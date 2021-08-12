Home decor ideas: Spanifornia is the hot new interiors trend that everyone’s buzzing about
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
Forget Japandi and cottagecore, because there’s a new home interiors trend in town. Here’s what you need to know, then, about the Spanifornia aesthetic.
Hollywood – or Tinseltown, if you prefer – is filled to the brim with property porn; think Reese Witherspoon’s Malibu mansion from Big Little Lies, if you need a visual.
Of course, this isn’t just down to the Golden State’s sunshine and modern architecture (although, sure, that’s a big part of the appeal); it’s also thanks to that oh-so-chic, yet still utterly laidback, California aesthetic that runs through every home.
Now, interior designers and enthusiasts alike are blending LA’s je ne sais quoi with Spanish-style home accessories.
And, in the process, they’ve created a new trend – one which they’ve named, ever so aptly, Spanifornia.
The portmanteau calls to mind the modern neutrals seen in Californian homes, as well as Spain’s penchant for terracotta, handmade pottery, reclaimed wood, and all things rustic.
As Kate Lester of Kate Lester Interiors explains to Rue, it’s all about keeping things “bright, comfortable, and liveable” – which basically means swerving warmer paint palettes in favour of something fresher and cleaner (think a mix of bright whites, cool greys, and coastal blues).
Then, the aim of the game is to mix your new minimalist aesthetic with a series of ornamental home pieces for a high-contrast effect.
Essentially, you’re looking to make your white-walled home pop with:
- rustic pieces (try these wooden home accessories on for size)
- rough-hewn textiles (like, say, these bohemian rugs)
- handmade pottery (you can even make your own with these pottery kits)
- leafy green houseplants
- a few blasts of terracotta warmth
- maybe a dash of marble, if you’re feeling swanky
… and voila! You have a space that feels effortlessly cool (how very Californian of you) and Mediterranean-luxe, all at once.
Anyone else suddenly in the mood to give their home a revamp?
Images: Getty