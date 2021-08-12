Home and interiors

Home decor ideas: Spanifornia is the hot new interiors trend that everyone’s buzzing about

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Pink Los Angeles Sunset With Palm Trees And Beach Houses - stock photo

Forget Japandi and cottagecore, because there’s a new home interiors trend in town. Here’s what you need to know, then, about the Spanifornia aesthetic.     

Hollywood – or Tinseltown, if you prefer – is filled to the brim with property porn; think Reese Witherspoon’s Malibu mansion from Big Little Lies, if you need a visual.

Of course, this isn’t just down to the Golden State’s sunshine and modern architecture (although, sure, that’s a big part of the appeal); it’s also thanks to that oh-so-chic, yet still utterly laidback, California aesthetic that runs through every home

You may also like

Bathroom plants: 7 humidity-loving houseplants that’ll thrive in your bathroom

Now, interior designers and enthusiasts alike are blending LA’s je ne sais quoi with Spanish-style home accessories.

And, in the process, they’ve created a new trend – one which they’ve named, ever so aptly, Spanifornia.

The portmanteau calls to mind the modern neutrals seen in Californian homes, as well as Spain’s penchant for terracotta, handmade pottery, reclaimed wood, and all things rustic.

You may also like

Interior design trends for 2021: painted ceilings, natural materials

As Kate Lester of Kate Lester Interiors explains to Rue, it’s all about keeping things “bright, comfortable, and liveable” – which basically means swerving warmer paint palettes in favour of something fresher and cleaner (think a mix of bright whites, cool greys, and coastal blues).

Then, the aim of the game is to mix your new minimalist aesthetic with a series of ornamental home pieces for a high-contrast effect. 

Essentially, you’re looking to make your white-walled home pop with:

… and voila! You have a space that feels effortlessly cool (how very Californian of you) and Mediterranean-luxe, all at once.

You may also like

Tufting: how to start crafting tufted homeware (aka Instagram’s hottest interiors trend)

Anyone else suddenly in the mood to give their home a revamp?

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.

Recommended by Kayleigh Dray

Home and interiors

This surprise new gardening trend will be a very big deal this summer

Here’s how to recreate the Instagram-friendly look for yourself at home…

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Homeware

7 air-dry pottery kits to try at home (no kiln required)

No kiln needed.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Homeware

How to start crafting tufted homeware (aka Instagram’s hottest interiors trend)

Once an endangered craft, now tufting’s all over our feeds.

Posted by
Alex Sims
Published
Plants

19 brilliant online plant stores and garden centres to shop now

Brighten your home with new plants this summer.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Homeware

7 bohemian and Berber-style rugs for an effortlessly cool interiors look

This trend starts from the ground up.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published