When it comes to our homes, mess is one thing we want to avoid.

The idea of clothes, stains and more scattered across every room in our house is enough to make anyone reach for a mop or a basket and get to work.

But one thing that’s messy yet also rather chic is paint splatter – paint-splattered homeware to be specific.

From light speckles of paint on a ceramic vase to a colourful explosion of paint on a cosy cushion, add some organised mess into your life with these 11 paint-splattered homeware buys.