11 paint-splatter print homeware buys to bring an arty feel to your space

Give your homeware a creative update with these paint-splatter home accessories, from Glassette to Cult Furniture. 

When it comes to our homes, mess is one thing we want to avoid.

The idea of clothes, stains and more scattered across every room in our house is enough to make anyone reach for a mop or a basket and get to work.

But one thing that’s messy yet also rather chic is paint splatter – paint-splattered homeware to be specific.

From light speckles of paint on a ceramic vase to a colourful explosion of paint on a cosy cushion, add some organised mess into your life with these 11 paint-splattered homeware buys.

  • Cult Furniture Arlene table lamp

    Cult Furniture Arlene table lamp
    Splattered homeware: Cult Furniture Arlene table lamp

    If simplicity is your thing, this understated yet stylish table lamp is the addition you’ll want to make to your home. It features a white terrazzo base that adds a natural touch to your bedside table or desk – making it the perfect lamp for a late-night read.

    Shop Cult Furniture Arlene table lamp, £29

    BUY NOW

  • Rose and Grey ochre splatter mug

    Rose and Grey ochre splatter mug
    Splattered homeware: Rose and Grey ochre splatter mug

    This ochre mug will make for a lovely gift, thanks to the cool splatter design.

    Shop Rose and Grey ochre splatter mug, £18

    BUY NOW

  • Casa Celva splatter dinner plate

    Casa Celva splatter dinner plate
    Splattered homeware: Casa Celva splatter dinner plate

    Bring some colour to your dinner table with this ceramic plate, which is handmade in Grottaglie, Puglia, and hand-thrown and painted by local artisans.

    Shop Casa Celva splatter dinner plate at Glassette, £22

    BUY NOW

  • Redbubble splatter paint throw pillow

    Redbubble splatter paint throw pillow
    Splattered homeware: Redbubble splatter paint throw pillow

    This pillow will be a fun accent to your sofa, thanks to the double-sided printed design and vibrant splatter design.

    Shop Redbubble splatter paint throw pillow, £16.40

    BUY NOW

  • Fritsch & Fritsch expression bed linen

    Fritsch & Fritsch expression 2 bed linen
    Splattered homeware: Fritsch & Fritsch expression 2 bed linen

    When we think of paint we often think of colour - but this minimalist splatter design is perfect for monochrome lovers who want to add a unique finish to their bedroom.

    Shop Fritsch & Fritsch expression 2 bed linen, from £40.17

    BUY NOW

