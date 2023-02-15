Give your homeware a creative update with these paint-splatter home accessories, from Glassette to Cult Furniture.
When it comes to our homes, mess is one thing we want to avoid.
The idea of clothes, stains and more scattered across every room in our house is enough to make anyone reach for a mop or a basket and get to work.
But one thing that’s messy yet also rather chic is paint splatter – paint-splattered homeware to be specific.
From light speckles of paint on a ceramic vase to a colourful explosion of paint on a cosy cushion, add some organised mess into your life with these 11 paint-splattered homeware buys.
Cult Furniture Arlene table lamp
If simplicity is your thing, this understated yet stylish table lamp is the addition you’ll want to make to your home. It features a white terrazzo base that adds a natural touch to your bedside table or desk – making it the perfect lamp for a late-night read.
Rose and Grey ochre splatter mug
This ochre mug will make for a lovely gift, thanks to the cool splatter design.
Casa Celva splatter dinner plate
Bring some colour to your dinner table with this ceramic plate, which is handmade in Grottaglie, Puglia, and hand-thrown and painted by local artisans.
Redbubble splatter paint throw pillow
This pillow will be a fun accent to your sofa, thanks to the double-sided printed design and vibrant splatter design.
Fritsch & Fritsch expression bed linen
When we think of paint we often think of colour - but this minimalist splatter design is perfect for monochrome lovers who want to add a unique finish to their bedroom.
Monki blue paint splattered glass body vase
Bring an aquatic feel to your decor with this clear glass body form vase with blue paint splatter – perfect for flowers, pens or just about anything else.
John Lewis splash balloon vase
House your blooms or art supplies in this balloon vase, which features splodges of colour on a barrel-shaped design.
Danika Herrick splat ink wallpaper
Ditch plain white walls in favour of this splatter-effect wallpaper, which will add the perfect amount of print to your decor.
Katie Gillies midi jesmonite and resin tray
Bring a touch of artisanal elegance to your home with this oval-shaped tray. Each piece is crafted by hand in England from jesmonite and will be a timeless addition to your home.
Shop Katie Gillies midi jesmonite and resin tray at Mr.Porter, £50
Hot pottery splatter mug
Artfully finished with vibrant splatters, this hand-painted mug by Hot Pottery will boost your mood in the mornings.
Etsy midnight blue arch bookends
Made from jesmonite, this book end will be perfect for holding your favourite tomes.
