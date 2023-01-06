Let’s face it: January is one particularly long month.

From having to wait five weeks before payday to many of our friends and family hibernating, our social lives are often put on hold during the first month of the year, meaning we tend to spend a lot more time at home – and what better way to spend the time indoors than to spruce up our space with some fun-loving decor?

From patterned rugs to sculptural vases, why not add some statement pieces into your home, particularly with some vibrant spiral-printed and shaped designs.

If you’re looking to ditch minimalist straight lines for something a little more off-kilter, these home accessories might do the job.