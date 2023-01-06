All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Let’s face it: January is one particularly long month.
From having to wait five weeks before payday to many of our friends and family hibernating, our social lives are often put on hold during the first month of the year, meaning we tend to spend a lot more time at home – and what better way to spend the time indoors than to spruce up our space with some fun-loving decor?
From patterned rugs to sculptural vases, why not add some statement pieces into your home, particularly with some vibrant spiral-printed and shaped designs.
If you’re looking to ditch minimalist straight lines for something a little more off-kilter, these home accessories might do the job.
H&M Home large stoneware vase
Add some dimension to your home with this white stoneware vase from H&M Home.
Sophie Lou Jacobsen pink ripple cup
Ditch plain glasses for this playful pink ripple cup, which is great for water, wine, juice or spirits – or as a small vase.
Liang & Eimil spiral sculpture
This crystal glass sculpture will be a worthy addition to your shelf, bookcase or coffee table, thanks to its cool geometric design.
Shop Liang & Eimil spiral sculpture at House of Isabella, £53
Urban Outfitters round spiral woven rug
Bring a kitschy, 60s flair to your living room or bedroom floor with this spiral woven rug from Urban Outfitters. The circular rug features a textured woven fabrication and bright pops of swirling colour, which will stand out wherever it is placed.
Hay spiral & twist mixed long candles
Available in a range of bold colours, these Hay spiral long candles will add a vibrant touch to your home.
So’Home set of 3 pink glass knot ornaments
This quirky set of three glass ornaments will create a decorative statement on any surface in your home.
Shop So’Home set of 3 pink glass knot ornaments at La Redoute, £46.75
Dunelm spiral circle rug
This rug – available in ivory, red or gold – will be the perfect addition to your winter decor.
Robert Dyas grey spiral table lamp
This simple yet elegant spiral LED table lamp is a modern twist on a standard table light and will make for an interesting addition to your desk, thanks to its soft matte grey finish.
Heal’s wave LED table light satin gold
This swirling shape of this Heal’s table light will definitely get people talking.
Rose & Grey set of two spiral glass coffee spoons
We love these stylish glass spoons, which feature a cool spiral handle, perfect for stirring your tea or coffee.
&Klevering spiral vase
This fun vase is created for housing little flowers and is sure to put a smile on your face.
Images: courtesy of brands
