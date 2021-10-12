A collage of star print homeware items

11 playful star print pieces that will bring the galaxy straight to your home

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

From star print doormats to gold-speckled ceramic mugs, these 11 homeware buys will bring the infinity and beyond straight to your doorstep.

For those living in London, or any major city, stargazing is pretty rare.

The idea of gazing upon clear night skies and twinkling stars is something we tend to yearn for but not really get – so we have to get creative and bring the stars to us by any means necessary.

Whether it’s a warm and cosy constellation-inspired duvet set or graphic star print mug, these celestial homeware items continue to be popular and are sure to bring the galaxy straight to your home.

  • Bell Hutley stargazer placemat

    A product photo of a star-print placemat
    Bell Hutley stargazer placemat

    If you’re a tablescaping enthusiast, this stargazer placemat from Bell Hutley will be a lovely addition to your dinner tables this winter.

    Shop Bell Hutley Stargazer placemat at The Drop, £25

    BUY NOW

  • Wayfair stars duvet cover set

    A photo of a bed with a Wayfair duvet set
    Wayfair stars duvet cover set

    Rest under the stars with this printed duvet set, which is sure to help you drift comfortably into a good night’s sleep.

    Shop Wayfair Stars Duvet Cover Set at UFurnish, £76.99

    BUY NOW

  • Graham and Green three star doormat

    A photo of a star print doormat
    Graham Green three star doormat

    Add a statement to your doorstep with this three-star doormat from Graham Green. The charcoal doormat is adorned with three yellow stars and will add a bold touch to your home and anyone who visits it.

    Shop Graham and Green three-star doormat, £28

    BUY NOW

  • Wayfair star glass tealight

    A product photo of a Wayfair star glass tealight
    Wayfair star glass tealight

    Tealights are the perfect accessory to add to your cosy night in – and this star glass tealight will enhance your intimate evening at home, thanks to its eyecatching design.

    Shop Wayfair star glass tealight at UFurnish, £20.99

    BUY NOW

  • The White Company knitted star throw

    A photo of The White Company Knitted Star Throw
    The White Company knitted star throw

    Snuggle up under this lightweight throw adorned with star motifs. Made of 100% cotton and in a charcoal hue, this super-soft throw will be the perfect treat for loved ones or for yourself this winter.

    Shop the knitted star throw, £60.00

    BUY NOW

  • Oliver Bonas moon & star ceramic mug

    A photo of Oliver Bonas Moon & Star Ceramic Mug
    Oliver Bonas moon & star ceramic mug

    This round-shaped ceramic mug is beautifully designed with a moon and star decal decoration and rounded gold handle, and will add a chic touch to your mug collection.

    Shop the Moon & Star Ceramic Mug, £14

    BUY NOW

  • Joanna Buchanan embroidered velvet star cushion

    A photo of Joanna Buchanan embroidered velvet star cushion
    Joanna Buchanan embroidered velvet star cushion

    This decorative velvet cushion from Joanna Buchanan will add a touch of fantasy to your home, thanks to its deep blue hue and embroidered star design.

    Shop Joanna Buchanan embroidered velvet star cushion at Amara, £70

    BUY NOW

  • John Lewis & Partners star glass bowl, 16.5cm, clear/gold

    John Lewis & Partners star glass bowl, 16.5cm, clear/gold
    John Lewis & Partners star glass bowl, 16.5cm, clear/gold

    With the Christmas season approaching, this star print glass bowl will be a great addition for those serving food and snacks during the festive period.

    Shop the star glass bowl, 16.5cm, clear/gold, £9

    BUY NOW

  • La Redoute Interieurs twinkled washed cotton napkins

    La Redoute Interieurs twinkled washed cotton napkins
    La Redoute Interieurs twinkled washed cotton napkins

    These four washed cotton napkins feature scattered gold star motifs and will add a sparkle to your dinner table.

    Shop the twinkled washed cotton napkins, £11.25

    BUY NOW

  • Perch & Parrow Kenfin star vase, large

    Perch & Parrow Kenfin star vase, large
    Perch & Parrow Kenfin star vase, large

    Bring the night sky in with the Kenfin star vase, created from aluminium with a whitewash hand rub, for a fun and timeless addition to your home.

    Shop the Kenfin Star Vase, Large, £60

    BUY NOW

  • Emma Bridgewater blue star 8 1/2" plate

    Emma Bridgewater blue star 8 1/2" plate
    Emma Bridgewater blue star 8 1/2" plate

    Go bold with this blue star dinner plate from Emma Bridgewater, which is sure to stand out among all your other dishware.

    Shop the blue star 8 1/2” plate, £17.95

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article