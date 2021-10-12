All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From star print doormats to gold-speckled ceramic mugs, these 11 homeware buys will bring the infinity and beyond straight to your doorstep.
For those living in London, or any major city, stargazing is pretty rare.
The idea of gazing upon clear night skies and twinkling stars is something we tend to yearn for but not really get – so we have to get creative and bring the stars to us by any means necessary.
Whether it’s a warm and cosy constellation-inspired duvet set or graphic star print mug, these celestial homeware items continue to be popular and are sure to bring the galaxy straight to your home.
Bell Hutley stargazer placemat
If you’re a tablescaping enthusiast, this stargazer placemat from Bell Hutley will be a lovely addition to your dinner tables this winter.
Wayfair stars duvet cover set
Rest under the stars with this printed duvet set, which is sure to help you drift comfortably into a good night’s sleep.
Graham and Green three star doormat
Add a statement to your doorstep with this three-star doormat from Graham Green. The charcoal doormat is adorned with three yellow stars and will add a bold touch to your home and anyone who visits it.
Wayfair star glass tealight
Tealights are the perfect accessory to add to your cosy night in – and this star glass tealight will enhance your intimate evening at home, thanks to its eyecatching design.
The White Company knitted star throw
Snuggle up under this lightweight throw adorned with star motifs. Made of 100% cotton and in a charcoal hue, this super-soft throw will be the perfect treat for loved ones or for yourself this winter.
Oliver Bonas moon & star ceramic mug
This round-shaped ceramic mug is beautifully designed with a moon and star decal decoration and rounded gold handle, and will add a chic touch to your mug collection.
Joanna Buchanan embroidered velvet star cushion
This decorative velvet cushion from Joanna Buchanan will add a touch of fantasy to your home, thanks to its deep blue hue and embroidered star design.
Shop Joanna Buchanan embroidered velvet star cushion at Amara, £70
John Lewis & Partners star glass bowl, 16.5cm, clear/gold
With the Christmas season approaching, this star print glass bowl will be a great addition for those serving food and snacks during the festive period.
La Redoute Interieurs twinkled washed cotton napkins
These four washed cotton napkins feature scattered gold star motifs and will add a sparkle to your dinner table.
Perch & Parrow Kenfin star vase, large
Bring the night sky in with the Kenfin star vase, created from aluminium with a whitewash hand rub, for a fun and timeless addition to your home.
Emma Bridgewater blue star 8 1/2" plate
Go bold with this blue star dinner plate from Emma Bridgewater, which is sure to stand out among all your other dishware.
