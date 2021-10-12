For those living in London, or any major city, stargazing is pretty rare.

The idea of gazing upon clear night skies and twinkling stars is something we tend to yearn for but not really get – so we have to get creative and bring the stars to us by any means necessary.

Whether it’s a warm and cosy constellation-inspired duvet set or graphic star print mug, these celestial homeware items continue to be popular and are sure to bring the galaxy straight to your home.