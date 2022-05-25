All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From sherbet shades to artistic patterns, these dinnerware sets will look great on your dinner table.
We’re now approaching the season where invites are coming through thick and fast, filled with barbecues, dinner parties and everything in between.
Whether you are the guest or the host, putting the perfect tablescape together is always appreciated – and it’s a lot easier to do when you have a dinnerware set ready and raring to go.
Whether it’s a picnic in the garden or enjoying a three-course meal with friends, these 9 statement dinnerware sets will help set the scene, bringing style and flair to any dining situation.
La DoubleJ ‘Rainbow Giallo’ soup and dinner plate set
This soup dish and flat dinner plate set is crafted from fine porcelain and decorated with energetic bolts of yellow and pink, adding an explosion of pattern and pigment to the table.
Shop La DoubleJ ‘Rainbow Giallo’ soup and dinner plate set at Frank Bros, £80
Dunelm elements dipped ochre 12-piece dinner set
We love a two-tone design here at Stylist HQ – and this 12-piece dinner set is dipped in a beautiful ochre shade and has a glazed finish that will complement an array of interior styles.
Brambly Cottage Eowyn 16-piece dinnerware set
Give your tablescape a colourful refresh with this 16-piece dinnerware set, which comes in an assortment of vibrant colours from coral to blush pink.
Shop Brambly Cottage Eowyn 16 piece dinnerware set at Wayfair, £109.86
Made trio 16-piece dinner set with 4 mugs
Inject a geometric feel into your home with this 16-piece set, which includes multicoloured bowls, plates and mugs, giving you fabulous dinnerware for every meal you serve.
Habitat global 12-piece stoneware dinner set
Give your table an artsy feel with this 12-piece dinner set. The bold black swirls and dots will add an artistic flair to your kitchen, with enough plates, bowls and side plates to serve four.
Poodle & Blonde Belissima in Crema 12-piece dinnerware set
This simple 12-piece dinnerware set features a design that reimagines the curves and shadows of Poodle & Blonde’s mushroom lamp through a versatile and effortlessly chic design.
Shop Poodle & Blonde Belissima in Crema 12-piece dinnerware set, £80
Denby imperial blue 12-piece coupe set
Take your breakfast and brunch to the next level with this 12-piece set, which comes in a deep imperial blue and will be a versatile addition to your kitchenware.
Made In Japan indigo Ikat 6-piece rice bowl dinner set
This six-piece set includes rice bowls and chopsticks in a selection of traditional Japanese Ikat patterns that come to life in a bold and bright indigo blue design.
Shop Made in Japan indigo Ikat 6-piece rice bowl dinner set, £36
Nicola Spring hand printed china rice bowls – pack of six
Crafted from high-quality porcelain, these ceramic rice bowls have been decorated with a floral print, while the distinctive deep bowl shape serves the practical purpose of retaining heat, keeping your food warmer for longer.
Shop Nicola Spring hand printed china rice bowls – pack of six at Rinkit, £8.99
Images: courtesy of brands