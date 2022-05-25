We’re now approaching the season where invites are coming through thick and fast, filled with barbecues, dinner parties and everything in between.

Whether you are the guest or the host, putting the perfect tablescape together is always appreciated – and it’s a lot easier to do when you have a dinnerware set ready and raring to go.

Whether it’s a picnic in the garden or enjoying a three-course meal with friends, these 9 statement dinnerware sets will help set the scene, bringing style and flair to any dining situation.