All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Who says your bed has to be boring when these striking headboards will add just the right amount of drama?
There’s nothing like sleeping in a comfortable bed after a long day. That feeling of sinking into the sheets and spreading out as far and wide as you can is truly unmatched – and it’s even better when it’s accompanied by an extremely stylish bed that looks great in your home.
One way to add a touch of glamour to your boudoir is with a larger-than-life statement headboard that stands out and becomes the focal point of your entire room.
From plush pink velvet headboards to modern mustard yellow, the options are endless – and we’ve shared some of our favourites to update your bedding.
Oliver Bonas Bali natural rattan flora double headboard
Bring a touch of nature to your bedroom with this headboard, which pairs natural rattan weaving with lightly-stained sustainable bamboo wood for a vintage-inspired look.
Oliver Bonas Bali natural rattan flora double headboard, £275
Urban Outfitters upholstered kantha headboard
Featuring a curved construction with wooden framing and a romantic floral texture, this headboard will add a luxe touch to your boho interiors.
Woods Furniture cub strutted headboard
This deeply rich emerald green headboard will add a glamorous statement to your bedroom thanks to the elegant, chic design with a deep buttoned pattern.
Wayfair Zephyrine upholstered headboard
Give your bed a whole new look with this upholstered headboard, which is covered in velvet-like polyester fabric with plush padding and button detailing.
Shop Wayfair Zephyrine upholstered headboard at UFurnish, £81.99
Dunelm cane rattan headboard
Boasting a beautifully crafted rattan design, this cane headboard is ideal for adding a natural and rustic feel to your bedroom.
Catherine Lansfield pastel 100% cotton headboard
This sage green headboard is the picture of calm and serenity and is sure to help you sleep easy at night.
Shop Catherine Lansfield pastel 100% cotton headboard at La Redoute, £139
John Lewis & Partners Theale upholstered headboard
John Lewis’s Theale headboard has a simple design with curved edges and a seam detail across the top that will add a modern flair to your bedroom.
Shop John Lewis & Partners Theale upholstered headboard, £109.00
Tikamoon Paulette caned rattan headboard
Light and robust, this rattan headboard will look chic in a minimalist-inspired bedroom.
Stuart Jones Elba fabric headboard
This plush headboard will add a touch of luxury to your room thanks to its soft and plush look.
Shop Stuart Jones Elba fabric headboard at Choice Furniture, 98
Main image courtesy of Olive Bonas/ other images courtesy of brands