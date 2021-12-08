best headboards Stylist Loves

9 statement headboards that will add a bold finish to your bedroom

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Who says your bed has to be boring when these striking headboards will add just the right amount of drama?

There’s nothing like sleeping in a comfortable bed after a long day. That feeling of sinking into the sheets and spreading out as far and wide as you can is truly unmatched – and it’s even better when it’s accompanied by an extremely stylish bed that looks great in your home.

One way to add a touch of glamour to your boudoir is with a larger-than-life statement headboard that stands out and becomes the focal point of your entire room.

From plush pink velvet headboards to modern mustard yellow, the options are endless – and we’ve shared some of our favourites to update your bedding.

You may also like

9 mixed metal home accessories to spruce up your space

Main image courtesy of Olive Bonas/ other images courtesy of brands

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Topics

Share this article