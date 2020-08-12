Give your home the wow-factor it deserves with any of these 10 statement mirrors.
A mirror can work wonders for just about any room in the house. Find yourself trying to brighten a small, narrow hallway? A large mirror will reflect the light and open up the space. Not sure what to put above the sofa or that fireplace? An ornately framed mirror is just the trick. Want to make your bathroom feel fancier? Again, the right mirror will make it feel like a place of sanctuary.
You see, mirrors – especially those of the statement variety – can carry the style of an art piece, while bouncing light flatteringly around the room and give you a handy place to check yourself out. What’s not to love?
There are hundreds of different mirrors out there, but we like those that look a little bit different. That’s why we’ve rounded up 10 statement mirrors for you to shop, which we know will add something special to your home. Happy shopping!
Aurora green glass wall mirror
This beautiful mirror is designed to hang portrait style on your walls, and add a splash of subtle colour to any room.
The green-toned glass panels make for an interesting feature without being too over-the-top.
Mirror with bamboo frame
Rattan is still one of this season’s biggest interior design trends, so it’s no wonder we love this mirror.
The bamboo texture creates a bohemian feel, while the stand-out frame is a great statement.
Alessandra oval mirror
This ornate mirror brings a bit of sunshine with it, inspired by historic Apollo sun motifs of Versailles’s 17th Century Gate of Honour.
It has been painted an antique gold finish, but this design also comes in silver too.
Carlo mirror
Modern, bold and in the most gorgeous shade of petrol blue, this unique mirror is a must-buy.
Hang it as shown in your hallway, or twist on its side as a horizontal mirror in your living room to open up the space.
Nova mirror
This mirror could be accused of displaying style over substance, but in the best possible way.
Though the actual mirror is small, the frame is impressively big and undeniably eye catching.
Camillia portrait mirror
This handpainted mirror has a delicate, vintage look which adds to its beauty.
Its made from polyresin and mirrored glass, and is bathroom rated.
Braided raffia sun mirror
This mirror combines two of our greatest interior loves; rattan and the celestial.
A triumph from Rose & Grey, this gorgeous home accessory is full of unique detailing that has shot it to the top of our must-buy list.
SERPENTIS Mirror
House of Hackney is known for its quirky style and snake motifs, so this flamboyant mirror is just what we’d expect from the brand.
It’s hand painted in shimmering tones of green and gold, with the upmost attention to detail.
Silver mirror
This silver teardrop mirror was sourced in Marrakech.
It has a handmade nickel silver frame, crafted in a unique shape.
Aged effect black metal mirror
This circular mirror would look utterly majestic in a room decorated in shades of grey and beige, although we’d also love to see it on a moody, deep blue wall, too.
It has been designed with deliberate imperfections, combined with a classic simplicity to create an original and wistful effect.
Shop aged effect black metal mirror at Maisons du Monde, £329
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.