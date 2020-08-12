A mirror can work wonders for just about any room in the house. Find yourself trying to brighten a small, narrow hallway? A large mirror will reflect the light and open up the space. Not sure what to put above the sofa or that fireplace? An ornately framed mirror is just the trick. Want to make your bathroom feel fancier? Again, the right mirror will make it feel like a place of sanctuary.

You see, mirrors – especially those of the statement variety – can carry the style of an art piece, while bouncing light flatteringly around the room and give you a handy place to check yourself out. What’s not to love?