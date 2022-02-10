All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Give your floors an update with these chic statement rugs.
Having a great rug can do wonders for your space.
It can become the focal point of your room, bringing together your decor to create one cohesive look and it can also inject the perfect amount of print and colour to a space that requires it – and maximalist rugs are definitely on our agenda.
Whatever your decor style, a statement rug can certainly take your interiors to the next level – and these 11 maximalist designs are on our interiors wishlist.
Cecilia Höglund square rug
Swedish graphic designer Cecilia Höglund is behind this abstract rug, which is sure to be a statement piece in your space.
Bakero zebra rug
If you’re a print lover this zebra-print hand-tufted rug made of wool and viscose is just for you.
Ted Baker Aries wool rug
Star sign lovers are sure to appreciate Ted Baker’s collection of zodiac-themed rugs, including this Aries wool rug, which is perfect for placing it in your living room, under the coffee table or using it as a bedside rug.
Rockett St George pink round bedside rug with red heart
Love is not only in the air this Valentine’s Day, it’s also in our interiors.
Inject some sweetness into your space with this cute round rug with a red heart, which will make a flirty and fabulous addition to your home.
Shop Rockett St George pink round bedside rug with red heart, £32
Think Rugs Havana flamingo rug
Bring the tropical vibes to you with this Havana flamingo rug, which features a flamingo print set against a green tree backdrop.
La Redoute Moroccan tile print rug
Made of recyclable materials, this Berber style rug will add warmth and texture to your home.
Pepper Sq pixel rug
Inject some character into your living space with this vibrant pixel rug from Pepper Sq.
Benuta rug dessert
This Benuta rug will add a graphic touch to your home, thanks to the chevron pattern.
Anthropologie cheetah rug
With a whimsical motif and a plush pile, this ochre-hued rug brings endless charm to any room.
iRugs Florence rug
Springtime is approaching and this large Florence mug will add the floral touch you’re looking for.
Traditional Room checkered Moroccan rug
This soft and plush rug is hand weaved from sheep’s wool and is the perfect accent for your Moroccan decor.


