All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From tonal shades to bold textured designs, these stoneware home accessories are at the top of our interiors wishlist.
Who wouldn’t want to add some chic homeware buys to their space, eh? Stoneware home accessories are popping up all over the place right now, from independent makers to established brands, and we couldn’t be happier.
Adding just a touch of stoneware to your interior not only brings a sleek appeal to your home, but it can complement other furnishings whatever your decor style.
From subtle tonal hues to graphic prints, these stoneware buys are a must-buy for any room.
You may also like
11 statement rugs that will add a maximalist flair to your space
Pottery West tea bowl
Pottery-duo Catherine and Matt West create small batches and bespoke collections for the home, including this hand thrown and hand glazed stoneware tea bowl that comes in three shades: slate, mustard and paper white.
St Eval dinner candle holder stone
Hold your much-loved candles in these stoneware holders designed by St Eval Candle Company.
Shop St Eval Candle Company dinner candle holder stone at Trouva, £25
HKLiving terra stoneware side table
Bold, bright and completely individual, this side table brings so much fun to your interiors. Made from stoneware and coloured in a beautiful, rich orange colour, this table is a unique piece that you can use to add layers to your home.
Arket terracotta bowl
This glaze bowl comes in the perfect size for serving small dishes and is designed with a unique statement print.
Soho Home Cassia mug, set of four
This tonal brown mug will add some character to your mug collection.
Nicola Gillis Storm mug
Handmade by Brighton-based potter Nicola Gillis in her garden studio, this hand-thrown mug is dipped in a white matte glaze and patterned with individual oxide marks.
Made Bobble table lamp
If you’re looking for a statement piece to add to your living room or bedroom, this bobble table lamp may be the one for you.
The playful shape is inspired by retro ceramic vases, but the striking teal base keeps it feeling contemporary.
Cox and Cox ribbed stoneware vase
This ribbed vase will add a gentle decorative element to your interiors and is the perfect vase for dried flowers.
John Lewis & Partners stoneware geometric planters, set of 2
Each with its own contemporary, graphic style, these plant pots are made from a strong stoneware base with a sleek ceramic finish. With a separate base, there are holes at the bottom of each planter for drainage and it’s the perfect present for friends and family.
Shop John Lewis & Partners stoneware geometric planters, set of 2 at UFurnish, £25
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
10 chic storage buys that will help declutter and organise your kitchen
Home and interiors
11 stylish ladder shelves that are the answer to all your storage dilemmas
Home and interiors
11 under-£100 items on Team Stylist’s interiors wishlist right now
Home and interiors
11 of the best 3D wall hangings, figurines and sculptures to decorate your space