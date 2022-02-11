stoneware home accessories collage

9 stoneware vases, bowls, tables and mugs that will bring a rustic feel to your home

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

From tonal shades to bold textured designs, these stoneware home accessories are at the top of our interiors wishlist.

Who wouldn’t want to add some chic homeware buys to their space, eh? Stoneware home accessories are popping up all over the place right now, from independent makers to established brands, and we couldn’t be happier.

Adding just a touch of stoneware to your interior not only brings a sleek appeal to your home, but it can complement other furnishings whatever your decor style.

From subtle tonal hues to graphic prints, these stoneware buys are a must-buy for any room.

You may also like

11 statement rugs that will add a maximalist flair to your space

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair