From Moroccan handpainted bowls to Parisian-style bistro chairs, our striped homeware edit is not to be missed. 

Stripes are a staple part of pattern design. From pinstripes and candy stripes, to chevron stripes; it’s a look that’s been re-imagined over and over again. 

Stripes remind us of many things. Classic Breton tops, beach towels and a colourful stick of rock included. So, considering how far-reaching the pattern is, it’s no wonder that it’s so often found adorning the things we surround ourselves with at home like cushions, throws, ornaments and tableware

Homeware brands big and small have taken this pattern and played with it, experimenting with colours, textiles and design, time and time again.

Here, our striped homeware edit picks out products from all over the world to use around your home, from one-of-a-kind ceramics to eco-friendly storage solutions.

  • Bougainvillea stripes blue tablecloth

    This cotton tablecloth features Lisa Corti’s signature striped design with a floral flourish inspired by the bougainvillea flowers at Il Pellicano hotel in Tuscany.

    The design was created in collaboration with Italian brand ISSIMO to evoke endless summer lunches near the Mediterranean sea.

    Shop Bougainvillea stripes blue tablecloth at Lisa Corti, £179

  • Graphic woven leather basket

    This basket takes eight days to make by artisan women in rural areas of Senegal, who weave recycled plastic strips with natural grass using traditional techniques.

    Shop graphic woven leather basket at Tackussanu Senegal, £316

  • Hemlock cushion

    This high quality silk and linen cushion is crafted with care in Jaipur, India.

    Its striped pattern is playful, with lines, dashes and dots going this way and that to create an overall stripy effect. 

    Shop hemlock cushion cover at Polkra, £55

  • Cork planter

    Mind the Cork uses exclusively cork to create interesting home decor pieces and storage solutions, celebrating an eco-friendly material that is often overlooked.

    This piece can be a planter, desk tidy or trinket holder.

    Shop cork planter at Mind the Cork, £32

