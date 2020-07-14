Stripes are a staple part of pattern design. From pinstripes and candy stripes, to chevron stripes; it’s a look that’s been re-imagined over and over again.

Stripes remind us of many things. Classic Breton tops, beach towels and a colourful stick of rock included. So, considering how far-reaching the pattern is, it’s no wonder that it’s so often found adorning the things we surround ourselves with at home like cushions, throws, ornaments and tableware.

Homeware brands big and small have taken this pattern and played with it, experimenting with colours, textiles and design, time and time again.