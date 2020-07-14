From Moroccan handpainted bowls to Parisian-style bistro chairs, our striped homeware edit is not to be missed.
Stripes are a staple part of pattern design. From pinstripes and candy stripes, to chevron stripes; it’s a look that’s been re-imagined over and over again.
Stripes remind us of many things. Classic Breton tops, beach towels and a colourful stick of rock included. So, considering how far-reaching the pattern is, it’s no wonder that it’s so often found adorning the things we surround ourselves with at home like cushions, throws, ornaments and tableware.
Homeware brands big and small have taken this pattern and played with it, experimenting with colours, textiles and design, time and time again.
Here, our striped homeware edit picks out products from all over the world to use around your home, from one-of-a-kind ceramics to eco-friendly storage solutions.
Bougainvillea stripes blue tablecloth
This cotton tablecloth features Lisa Corti’s signature striped design with a floral flourish inspired by the bougainvillea flowers at Il Pellicano hotel in Tuscany.
The design was created in collaboration with Italian brand ISSIMO to evoke endless summer lunches near the Mediterranean sea.
Shop Bougainvillea stripes blue tablecloth at Lisa Corti, £179
Graphic woven leather basket
This basket takes eight days to make by artisan women in rural areas of Senegal, who weave recycled plastic strips with natural grass using traditional techniques.
Shop graphic woven leather basket at Tackussanu Senegal, £316
Hemlock cushion
This high quality silk and linen cushion is crafted with care in Jaipur, India.
Its striped pattern is playful, with lines, dashes and dots going this way and that to create an overall stripy effect.
Cork planter
Mind the Cork uses exclusively cork to create interesting home decor pieces and storage solutions, celebrating an eco-friendly material that is often overlooked.
This piece can be a planter, desk tidy or trinket holder.
Eco dinner candle
Dinner candles are big news right now, and how could you not love this vibrant set from British Colour Standard?
These eco, fair trade candles are hand-poured by artisans in Indonesia with an eight hour burn time.
Shop eco dinner candle set of four at British Colour Standard, £16
Teal stripe ceramic cup
This unique striped cup is handmade and hand-painted in Morocco using a natural dye which means every piece is slightly different.
Underneath its striped appearance is a terracotta base which is sturdy, but must be hand washed only.
Drops bowl
This hand-turned bowl is a fun addition to any kitchen.
It’s characterised by the cheerful paint drips which trickle down the inside to create an original finish.
Ayo hanging plate
We love that this striking plate takes the striped trend to the next level with a central sun design.
Far too beautiful to sit in the cupboard, hang this handpainted plate on the wall for all to see.
African print throw
Bespoke Binny specialises in bringing stunning decor pieces to the homes of the UK, crafted from West African cloth.
This throw displays a colourful print on one side and a soft, fleece on the other, perfect for snuggling up on the sofa.
Linen lampshade
This chic lampshade from Pooky Lighting is decorated with a Shibori stripe, on soft linen.
Bold and contemporary, it’s the ideal pop of colour for the corner of a room.
Belmar striped chair
Buy this classic bistro chair and imagine you’re sat outside of a French eatery, with the Parisian sun on your face.
It’s crafted with a durable rattan frame, wipe-clean surface and can be used inside or outside.
This handpainted bowl is part of the Harbour range, which is inspired by British coastlines and features blue-hued designs evocative of calm seas and skies.
This salad bowl is perfect for a summer picnic, filled with all your favourite, fresh foodstuffs.
Shop harbour striped salad bowl at John Lewis & Partners, £25
