Kickstart your day with these 11 stylish alarm clocks this winter

As the mornings get darker, it’s time to wake up with one of these bedside essentials, which come in a variety of shapes, sizes and styles.

Waking up early during the winter can be difficult. As the mornings get chillier and a whole lot darker, getting out of our warm, comfortable beds can be a real challenge – and with clocks going back in less than 10 days, time is truly of the essence.

In a bid to make that experience a tiny bit easier, why not start your mornings with a chic and morning-friendly alarm clock?

From digital and analogue clocks to ones designed in bold prints and chic minimalist styles, this selection will have you waking up ready to start the day in no time.

  • Karlsson globe analogue alarm clock, Black

    alarm clock Karlsson globe analogue alarm clock, Black
    Karlsson globe analogue alarm clock, Black

    Simple and sleek, this alarm clock is a contemporary style, designed by Armando Breeveld for Karlsson

    The rounded metal casing finishes with a globed glass face, creating a luxurious, modern feel.

    Shop Karlsson globe analogue alarm clock at, Black at John Lewis, £21

  • Sunrise simulation alarm shell

    alarm clocks spekii alarm shell
    Spekii Sunrise simulation alarm shell

    Wake up feeling refreshed and energised with this alarm clock, which gently simulates a sunrise – gradually brightening 30 minutes before your alarm and ending with soothing sounds of nature.

    Shop Sunrise simulation alarm shell at Spekii, £40

  • AJ City Hall table clock

    AJ City Hall table clock
    Arne Jacobsen AJ City Hall table clock

    Danish brand Arne Jacobsen has created a classic design that fits most homes and environments, thanks to its practical and stylish interior detail. 

    Shop Arne Jacobsen AJ City Hall table clock at Nordic Nest, £109

  • Newgate Clocks green Ronnie analogue alarm clock

    alarm clocks Newgate Clocks Ronnie Silent Sweep Oval Analogue Alarm Clock, Green
    Newgate Clocks Ronnie Silent Sweep Oval Analogue Alarm Clock, Green

    This modern, oval-shaped alarm clock from Newgate Clocks has a retro feel with a matt finish and a clean Arabic numeral dial.

    The silent-sweep movement reduces the usual ticking noise, making this alarm clock quieter than most and ideal for your bedside table.

    Shop Newgate Clocks green Ronnie analogue alarm clock at John Lewis, £35

  • Wayfair alarm clock

    Wayfair alarm clock
    Wayfair alarm clock

    Go green with this energy-saving alarm clock, which is powered by an ecologically sound panel with a 1.5v battery back-up. 

    The modern design features a large, transparent time display and offers both hourly chime and alarm options.

    Shop Wayfair alarm clock at UFurnish, £12.16

