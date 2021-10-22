As the mornings get darker, it’s time to wake up with one of these bedside essentials, which come in a variety of shapes, sizes and styles.
Waking up early during the winter can be difficult. As the mornings get chillier and a whole lot darker, getting out of our warm, comfortable beds can be a real challenge – and with clocks going back in less than 10 days, time is truly of the essence.
In a bid to make that experience a tiny bit easier, why not start your mornings with a chic and morning-friendly alarm clock?
From digital and analogue clocks to ones designed in bold prints and chic minimalist styles, this selection will have you waking up ready to start the day in no time.
Karlsson globe analogue alarm clock, Black
Simple and sleek, this alarm clock is a contemporary style, designed by Armando Breeveld for Karlsson
The rounded metal casing finishes with a globed glass face, creating a luxurious, modern feel.
Shop Karlsson globe analogue alarm clock at, Black at John Lewis, £21
Sunrise simulation alarm shell
Wake up feeling refreshed and energised with this alarm clock, which gently simulates a sunrise – gradually brightening 30 minutes before your alarm and ending with soothing sounds of nature.
AJ City Hall table clock
Danish brand Arne Jacobsen has created a classic design that fits most homes and environments, thanks to its practical and stylish interior detail.
Shop Arne Jacobsen AJ City Hall table clock at Nordic Nest, £109
Newgate Clocks green Ronnie analogue alarm clock
This modern, oval-shaped alarm clock from Newgate Clocks has a retro feel with a matt finish and a clean Arabic numeral dial.
The silent-sweep movement reduces the usual ticking noise, making this alarm clock quieter than most and ideal for your bedside table.
Shop Newgate Clocks green Ronnie analogue alarm clock at John Lewis, £35
Wayfair alarm clock
Go green with this energy-saving alarm clock, which is powered by an ecologically sound panel with a 1.5v battery back-up.
The modern design features a large, transparent time display and offers both hourly chime and alarm options.
Lexon yellow flip + reversible LCD alarm clock
This bold radio-controlled reversible alarm clock is activated or deactivated by the simple gesture of flipping the clock over to either on or off side and features an LCD display and a tap-control snooze.
Shop Lexon yellow flip + reversible LCD alarm clock at Urban Outfitters, £35
Gingko tumbler click clock
For minimalist lovers, this chic tumbler click clock will be the perfect addition to your bedroom. Crafted from natural sustainable wood and featuring a carved round shape, this clock is a must-have piece and will have you waking up in style every day.
Berylune retro bakelite style alarm clock
This retro-style alarm clock will look great in almost any setting and is super easy to use.
All you have to do is simply tap the tactile top button to activate and deactivate the alarm – it’s that simple.
Shop Berylune retro bakelite style alarm clock at Not On The High Street, £16.95
Wayfair digital electric alarm tabletop clock
If you’re looking for a sleek and multifunctional design, this Wayfair alarm clock is just for you. This clock has Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to choose the music you want to listen to and works as both an alarm clock and soundsystem.
Shop Wayfair digital electric alarm tabletop clock at UFurnish, £30.18
The Tech Bar Q clock 2 digital alarm clock
For those who are tech-savvy, this clock comes complete with a feature that soothes the body and mind with five ambient lighting functions and a Bluetooth speaker allowing you to create the perfect ambience to wake up to.
Shop The Tech Bar Q clock 2 digital alarm clock at Selfridges, £119.95
Space Hotel robot alarm clock, Black
The Space Hotel robot 10 alarm clock has a multi-function retro-style LCD screen in a vibrant colour-block design, making it a stand-out addition to your bedroom.
Shop Space Hotel robot alarm clock, Black at John Lewis, £25.99