All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Indoor entertaining will never be the same again with this selection of barware and cocktail sets from Anthropologie, Habitat and more.
The concept of a home bar has always seemed particularly glamorous to me.
The idea of shaking up a tasty cocktail while chatting with friends and serving up the coolest beverages live and direct from my living room sounds like something you’d see in the movies – but it’s a lot more accessible than we may think.
After all, a bar cart, cocktail set and a few serving bowls are the building blocks you need to create a stylish at-home bar today – and we’ve shared a few home accessories to get you going this summer.
Anthropologie wine valet
Show off your favourite bottle of wine on your bar with this valet, which is crafted from luxurious marble and features a coaster to place the bottle in.
VonShef green and brushed gold nine-piece cocktail set
Go bold with this nine-piece set that contains everything you need to treat friends and family to delicious cocktails.
Shop VonShef green & brushed gold 9 piece cocktail set, £39.99
Oliver Bonas cocktails neon sign
Take cocktail hour to the next level with this neon sign, which features a transparent acrylic box with a mirrored back and the scripted ‘cocktails’ text illuminated in bright neon pink.
Talking Tables gold ceramic pineapple ice bucket
Add this Talking Table’s eccentric pineapple ice bucket to your decor – its dramatic gold ceramic details are bound to make a lasting impression.
Dunelm Pimlico antique brass drinks trolley
Place your favourite bottles in this drinks trolley, crafted from iron and mirrored glass.
Eleanor Bowmer shell nesting bowls (set of two)
These adorable nesting bowls come in a set of two and are perfect for housing your bar snacks (they’ll also fit perfectly together in your cupboard).
Twist and Tumbler iridescent martini coupe glasses – set of two
From martinis to prosecco and cocktails, these martini coupes will sparkle beautifully in any setting, thanks to the iridescent and gold detailing around the rim.
Shop Twist and Tumbler iridescent martini coupe glasses set of 2, £19
Drinkind Himalayan salt shot glasses - four pack
It’s officially shot-o-clock – and these cool salt shot glasses, made from pink salt mined at the foothills of the Himalayan mountains, are on our wishlist.
Habitat global stoneware nibble bowls
Serve up some snacks with these colourful snack bowls in sunny yellow, pale pink and bright orange.
Image: Getty
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
Aquatic-inspired lighting is the mini homeware trend making waves this summer
Home and interiors
Lilac interiors dominated Milan Design Week – 11 home buys we love
Home and interiors
Crustaceancore is the sea-inspired interiors trend that’s hitting the spot right now
Home and interiors
9 jute home accessories that will add a boho feel to your space